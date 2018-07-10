Michael Bidwill on Steve Keim’s DUI: There will be consequences

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol last week, leading the team to issue a statement calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill reiterated that response during an interview with Mike Broomhead of KFYI on Tuesday. Bidwill said that Keim made an “enormous mistake” that will have consequences in the future.

“First of all, I’m extremely disappointed,” Bidwill said. “It’s inexcusable. He did bring it to our attention right away that night and has been extremely remorseful and contrite. He’s taken steps to make things right, but the reality is that there is a process in place that the league has and there are going to be consequences here.”

It remains to be seen what those consequences will be. Like all team employees, Keim is subject to discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and that discipline has included suspensions and/or fines of various amounts for other off-field employees in similar situations. His blood alcohol concentration, which has not been publicly released, is likely to have some impact on any eventual punishment.

  1. I just don’t understand why an intelligent and extremely well-paid man like Keim would be stupid enough to drive after boozing it up. These days it’s so easy to call a cab or a Uber or a Lyft or some other damn internet-based driving service. #stupid

  2. nfloracle says:
    July 10, 2018 at 1:32 pm
    I just don’t understand why an intelligent and extremely well-paid man like Keim would be stupid enough to drive after boozing it up. These days it’s so easy to call a cab or a Uber or a Lyft or some other damn internet-based driving service. #stupid

    ———

    Probably because he drives all the time after “having a few” and doesn’t think it is a big deal…. Who knows why he was stopped, it may not have even been an issue with his driving. He was basically “playing the odds” and he lost

  3. Interesting that it is taking so long to get the public arrest record and BAC levels out there….does not take this long when a player gets popped…..

  5. Make it right Bidwell…rehab and no 30 day day camp…the first time you get caught aint the first time you did it…be the best thing for Mr. Keim and his family

  6. They say that before a person gets finally busted, they’ve driven buzzed/ drunk like 500 times. He was due!

Leave a Reply

