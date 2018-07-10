Michael Bidwill on Steve Keim’s DUI: There will be consequences

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol last week, leading the team to issue a statement calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill reiterated that response during an interview with Mike Broomhead of KFYI on Tuesday. Bidwill said that Keim made an “enormous mistake” that will have consequences in the future.

“First of all, I’m extremely disappointed,” Bidwill said. “It’s inexcusable. He did bring it to our attention right away that night and has been extremely remorseful and contrite. He’s taken steps to make things right, but the reality is that there is a process in place that the league has and there are going to be consequences here.”

It remains to be seen what those consequences will be. Like all team employees, Keim is subject to discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and that discipline has included suspensions and/or fines of various amounts for other off-field employees in similar situations. His blood alcohol concentration, which has not been publicly released, is likely to have some impact on any eventual punishment.