Tuesday morning one-liners

Bills LS Reid Ferguson put together a trick shot video.

Not every prediction for the Dolphins is a negative one.

What have the Patriots been up to during their summer break?

Training camp will determine whether QB Teddy Bridgewater sticks with the Jets.

Third Eye Blind will help the Ravens kick off the season.

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh shared some memories from his time with the team.

What will RB Duke Johnson‘s role be with the Browns?

The Steelers hope TE Vance McDonald can stay healthy this season.

Is Texans S Tyrann Mathieu the most important newcomer in the AFC South?

Will the Colts make a supplemental draft pick?

The Jaguars expect their defensive line to dominate.

DeMarco Murray sees a bright future for former teammate Derrick Henry in the Titans backfield.

The Broncos will put single-game tickets on sale July 25.

Several Chiefs hit the water over the July 4 holiday.

Breaking down the Chargers cornerbacks.

Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow returned to his high school for a backpack giveaway.

A look at special teams issues the Cowboys need to sort out.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has his first Madden rating.

Take a listen to Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland during an offseason practice.

Washington DL Jonathan Allen tied the knot.

How much of an impact will Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand have this season?

Arguments for and against the Lions signing DE Ziggy Ansah to a long-term deal.

Packers DL Mike Daniels could get more pass rush chances this year.

What spots are open on the Vikings roster?

A preview of what to expect from the Falcons defensive line.

The Panthers are officially under new ownership.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara held his first football camp in New Orleans.

WR Mike Evans is likely to set a new Buccaneers record for career receiving yards this offseason.

QB Josh Rosen discussed the journey that led him to the Cardinals.

It has been a big week for three Rams wide receivers.

49ers DL DeForest Buckner donated football gear to youth teams in his Hawaii hometown.

Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise hosted a football skills camp in Virginia.