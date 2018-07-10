NFLPA files grievance over NFL’s new anthem policy

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

The players’ union is pushing back against the NFL’s decision to require players either to stand for the national anthem or to stay in the locker room while the anthem is being played.

The league, which changed its policy this offseason in response to criticism of players kneeling on the field, is now facing a grievance from the NFL Players’ Association.

“Our union filed its non-injury grievance today on behalf of all players challenging the NFL’s recently imposed anthem policy,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights. In advance of our filing today, we proposed to the NFL to begin confidential discussions with the NFLPA Executive Committee to find a solution to this issue instead of immediately proceeding with litigation. The NFL has agreed to proceed with those discussions and we look forward to starting them soon.”

Although the league portrayed its new policy as a compromise, the reality is it hasn’t satisfied anyone. Players are angry that the league is imposing a new rule on them, and President Trump has said the new rule is worse. Now the union will try to force the league to change this policy.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “NFLPA files grievance over NFL’s new anthem policy

  6. “Players are angry that the league is imposing a new rule on them”
    God forbid an employer puts rules in place for it’s employees to follow. How shameful!! What a dictatorship…lol
    Please spare us all the time to talk about first amendment rights. They do not apply to the work place. Do your homework before you start typing nonsense.
    What’s crazy is the NFLPA files this to appease a minuscule percentage of players when the pie of revenue will be decreasing in coming years because of the outrage of these protests. Seems like you should be taking care of the 95% of players that stand.
    That seems amazingly short sighted but when that buffoon of a leader D Smith is guiding you I guess you can’t expect any different.
    Can’t wait till the CBA. Players are gonna get slaughtered

  7. 2 sides agree to talk about a controversial issue, what’s the problem? The NFL is a partnership between ownership and labor governed by a collective bargaining agreement.

  8. I swear, the NFLPA and the NFL are like Democrats and Republicans. They will disagree over everything if it is the other side’s idea.

  11. My job as an educator stinks. They expect me to act responsible, respectable, and dress appropriately. I think I’m going to protest this. It is my constitutional right to be an idiot and get fired because I don’t follow work rules.
    So the fact that they want to protest the very thing that gives them their freedom is what’s so hilarious about this. Get a life dudes. You make more in one year than I will make in my lifetime! I just want to enjoy football.

  12. “is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights”
    ==============================================================

    Did I miss something, the players are free to do whatever they want during the other 6 days of the week. Protest, kneel, community activities, whatever. Just that the 5 minutes before the start of a football game, please don’t insult the majority of the people paying their million dollar salaries. Is that too much to ask?

  15. Why can’t we be honest about the divide in this country and accept that this has nothing to with liberal, conservative, Republican or Democrat. It has to do with the fact that people who for centuries have been in the privileged position now find that threatened by the fact the country has become diverse and this is no longer their grandfather’s America. The south had to come to grips with that when “Jim Crow” laws were struck down and we matured in our thinking. The great thing about this country is if you don’t like the direction it’s heading every four years you get to say something about it.

  19. So, at a time when things are dire enough for the NFL (upcoming strike, rule changes, early retirements, Thursday games, concussions), they double down with this anthem issue to irk the players even more.

    If you want an answer to why any investor would now bankroll TWO new pro football leagues after so many of them have crashed and burned, there ya go.

  20. NFL Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 – Personal Messages:

    “Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”
    ===============================

    Policy has NEVER changed. Players never had a right to protest anything as it is specifically prohibited under Article 8. The NFLPA will lose the grievance, as the NFL Rulebook is not subject to negotiations under the CBA.

  21. The brilliance of the NFL players. Protest the National Anthem and the league they are playing for sees a drop of ticket sales, TV viewership and merchandise sales by 15-20% which reduces the growth of the salary cap which reduces their salaries but does nothing to create any positive change in the issue you are protesting about.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!