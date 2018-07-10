NFLPA files grievance over NFL’s new anthem policy

Getty Images

The players’ union is pushing back against the NFL’s decision to require players either to stand for the national anthem or to stay in the locker room while the anthem is being played.

The league, which changed its policy this offseason in response to criticism of players kneeling on the field, is now facing a grievance from the NFL Players’ Association.

“Our union filed its non-injury grievance today on behalf of all players challenging the NFL’s recently imposed anthem policy,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights. In advance of our filing today, we proposed to the NFL to begin confidential discussions with the NFLPA Executive Committee to find a solution to this issue instead of immediately proceeding with litigation. The NFL has agreed to proceed with those discussions and we look forward to starting them soon.”

Although the league portrayed its new policy as a compromise, the reality is it hasn’t satisfied anyone. Players are angry that the league is imposing a new rule on them, and President Trump has said the new rule is worse. Now the union will try to force the league to change this policy.