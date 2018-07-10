Orlando Scandrick sharing his veteran wisdom with new teammates

Getty Images

Orlando Scandrick has never played in a Super Bowl, but he’s spent 10 seasons in the NFL and played 125 games. So the veteran cornerback is sharing his knowledge with his new teammates in Washington.

“The first thing I saw from Scan was that he’s a veteran, man,” Washington receiver Josh Doctson said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“It’s good to have guys like that. We have a huge veteran group over on that side. We’ve got some very talented young guys, so I’m just really enjoying everything he’s able to teach me without even speaking — just how he guards me and seeing different perspective before we get out there on game day.”

Scandrick, 31, served as a captain for the Cowboys last season.

Dallas, which drafted cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis last year, released Scandrick this offseason to save $3 million against its salary cap.