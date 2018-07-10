Police report: Cards G.M. told cops he was team’s director of security

Getty Images

When police stopped Steve Keim for what would become a DUI arrest, he told them he was the team’s director of security rather than the General Manager.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, the officer who pulled Keim over on the morning of July 4 described in his report that he could “smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” and said Keim’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” and that he spoke with a “slight slur.”

He also told police he couldn’t do any of the physical components of the field sobriety test because of a “pre-existing knee injury.”

The report said Keim gave the officer his actual name, but then claimed a different job, before telling the officer he “works with Sean McKenzie.”

The officer noted in the report that “the only Officer Sean McKenzie I know was killed in an off-duty vehicle collision and I believed he was referencing him.”

McKenzie died in a motorcycle accident in 2014.

The report also said Keim’s vehicle was drifting out of its lane, and nearly hit a curb while making a wide turn. Keim reportedly told the officer he had “two beers” and some pizza earlier in the evening.

There are still no blood alcohol content test results, which could impact any potential punishment. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has said Keim’s actions were “unacceptable and inexcusable,” and that there would be consequences.