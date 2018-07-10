Police report describes “targeted” home invasion, but doesn’t name LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

A statement from police in Milton, Georgia doesn’t mention Bills running back LeSean McCoy, but it also raises more questions about exactly what happened to trigger allegations of domestic violence.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the police report described a targeted home invasion.

“On July 10, 2018 at approximately 3:18 A.M., Milton Police responded to a home invasion at a residence on Hickory Pass near the Cherokee County line, the statement read. “The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident. When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder.

“During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim. An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident.”

McCoy has denied any involvement, and the league and the Bills have issued the usual statements saying they were looking into the matter.