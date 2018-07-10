Police report lists 1996 DUI conviction for Steve Keim

Getty Images

The recent DUI arrest for Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is apparently not his first.

According to the police report from the incident, Keim also told officers he was convicted of another DUI in 1996.

That was the year he graduated from N.C. State and made a brief appearance in Dolphins camp, before he embarked on a career in personnel.

A local DUI attorney told Lindsey Collom of the Arizona Republic that the previous DUI wouldn’t impact this case because it was more than seven years ago, but the NFL has shown that it is not bound by the legal system in its crime-and-punishment role.

Keim would be subject to punishment by the league under the personal conduct policy, and owner Michael Bidwill has already said there would be “consequences” for the arrest.