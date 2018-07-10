Rams QB Jared Goff says he struggled to find an edge as a rookie

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff made enormous strides during his second year in the NFL. He made it to the Pro Bowl as an alternate after passing for 3,804 yards with 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions as the Rams made the postseason for the first time since 2004.

While there are many things that could have influenced Goff in his improvement, Goff credits at least some of his growth from finding an edge again.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, Goff said during a Q&A session on Monday that he struggled to find an edge during his rookie campaign.

Goff said he had an edge in college at the University of California-Berkeley because he wasn’t a highly touted prospect coming out of high school in Kentfield, Calif. After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, it was a more challenging sense to create. Having struggled during his rookie season, Goff again has reason to feel doubted and the edge was back.

Of course, that’s not the only reason Goff improved significantly last season. Head coach Sean McVay helped institute an offense that played well to Goff’s strengths. He was supported by a stellar year from the team’s defense and running back Todd Gurley, and Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp gave him a more dynamic receiving corps to work with.

If Goff needs to find that edge to succeed, he may have a bit more trouble finding it this season given the success of his sophomore campaign. However, there are now expectations heaped on the Rams to win the NFC West and make an extended playoff run. That might be all Goff needs to find that little bit extra to carry him this season.