Report: Bills aware of allegations against LeSean McCoy

A disturbing domestic violence allegation has surface on social media against Bills running back LeSean McCoy, and it has sparked an effort by the team to learn more.

Via Diana Russini of ESPN, the Bills are aware of the allegation, and they are looking into the situation.

A friend of McCoy’s girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, has posted what is claimed to be a photo of Cordon with graphic facial injuries, along with a message that contends McCoy is responsible for them.

The post also accuses McCoy of beating his dog until it developed kidney failure, and of “viciously” beating his son for “small things like peeing in the bed.”

The Bills and McCoy’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have not responded to requests for comment from PFT.