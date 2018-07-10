Report: ESPN hires Dan Orlovsky as football analyst

Getty Images

ESPN has hired former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky as a football analyst, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

The sports network primarily will use Orlovsky in its college football studio, according to Marchand, but Orlovsky also will have some NFL responsibilities.

Orlovsky, 34, also had talked to CBS about a job.

Orlovsky played collegiately at the University of Connecticut. The Lions made him a fifth-round pick in 2005, and he also played for Houston, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay in a career that ended after the 2015 season.

He went 2-10 as a starter, with 3,132 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.