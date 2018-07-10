Report: Teams received clean drug test results for Adonis Alexander this week

Getty Images

The NFL will hold this year’s supplemental draft on Wednesday and former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander is one of the players up for selection.

Alexander’s time in Blacksburg came to an end due to academic ineligibility, but that wasn’t the only off-field issue that came up during his college years. Alexander was suspended for two games last season for a violation of team rules and one game in 2016 as a result of an arrest for marijuana possession.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Alexander has tried to allay concerns about the latter issue in the days leading up to the draft. Per Garafolo, teams received results from a clean drug test this week and adds that they have also gotten notice of other clean tests over the last eight months.

Alexander is thought to have a good chance of being selected on Wednesday, although ex-Western Michigan corner Sam Beal is typically mentioned as the first player to come off the board.