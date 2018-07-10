Spurrier wants Shaquem Griffin, if he’s cut in Seattle

AP

Orlando AAF coach Steve Spurrier has whiffed on a couple of quarterbacks he’d like to sign. He now has his sights set on an NFL player, in the event he gets cut by his current team.

Via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald, Spurrier said Monday on 96.9 FM that he wants to add Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem, if/when he becomes available.

“He’d be the first one we’d go after,” Spurrier said. “I don’t think he’s going to get cut to tell you the truth. . . . But, obviously if he did, we’d have a spot for him right there.”

Seven other AAF teams may feel the same way, which raises the question of the manner in which teams from the new league will acquire players. The AAF has yet to provide any details, but it would make sense to have a system that allocates players based in part on where they played college. Under that standard, Spurrier presumably would have dibs on Griffin, who played at UCF.

The AAF will begin playing in February, which means that details on how rosters will be stocked need to emerge, sooner or later. And, presumably, sooner than Thanksgiving, maybe sooner than Halloween.