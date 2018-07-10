Steve Keim’s BAC reading could influence extent of his punishment

Getty Images

When it comes to the recent DUI arrest of Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim, one key unknown (for now) fact will likely have a major impact on any punishment imposed by the team or the league: Keim’s blood-alcohol concentration.

Presumably, it was at or above 0.08 percent, the legal limit in all 50 states. The higher it goes, the more alarming the incident — and the greater the need for corrective action.

In Arizona, a BAC reading of 0.15 percent of higher becomes “extreme DUI,” and concentrations of 0.20 percent of more constitute “super extreme DUI.”

The lag isn’t unusual. Former Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd was arrested for DUI on December 12, 2016; nine days later, a super-extreme DUI BAC of 0.217 percent was revealed.

Keim’s arrest happened nearly a week ago. Thus, the BAC result soon should surface. When it does, that likely will go a long way toward shaping the impact, if any, on his job.