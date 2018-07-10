Tepper says he’s “contractually obligated” to keep Jerry Richardson statue

AP

Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson got $2.275 billion from David Tepper for the team Richardson founded in 1995. He maybe could have gotten a little bit more than that.

In lieu of what could have been more money, Richardson possibly secured a concession regarding a certain statue of a certain someone who founded the team in 1995.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Tepper said during his first press conference as owner of the team that he’s “contractually obligated” to keep the statue.

It’s possible that the situation has more to do with city ownership of the land on which the statue is situated, and that the limits of the team’s lease could keep it from making changes like, say, knocking down the statue of the man who was forced to sell the team after reports emerged of allegations of workplace misconduct.

Regardless, citing the terms of a contractual agreement is a far cry from, “We’re keeping it up because I want to.”