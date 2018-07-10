Woman who posted accusation against LeSean McCoy says she stands by it

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 10, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
The woman whose Instagram post accusing Bills running back LeSean McCoy of domestic violence says she stands by that post, even though she removed it from social media.

The woman has been described as a friend of Delicia Cordon, McCoy’s longtime girlfriend, and she posted a photo of Cordon with graphic facial injuries, along with a message saying McCoy is responsible for the injuries. Hours after that post, the woman removed the post and set her Instagram account to private, but she then went back on Instagram and wrote that she stands by what she said.

“Delicia’s lawyer forced me to remove that post,” the woman wrote. “I stand by what I said. I’ve personally addressed LeSean McCoy on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.”

Police in Milton, Georgia, where McCoy owns a home, have confirmed that a man invaded a woman’s home and attacked her, but police have not identified that man or given any indication of whether McCoy was involved in the incident. McCoy denied the accusations.

14 responses to “Woman who posted accusation against LeSean McCoy says she stands by it

  4. For all you armchair Sherlocks out there, i went to the Atlanta papers and McCoy evicted her last year, but she refused to leave. I looked on Googlemaps at the house, its outstanding. She told him she had nowhere to go with her children(apparently not his), so out of the goodness of his heart he let her stay 5 extra monthd to find a place. Last night a home invasion took place, one man, not McCoy. He had security cameras up all over this very expensive home, which SHE took down. WHY??? Why would you disable security cameras, and moreso, how would home invasion perp know they were disabled if she was the one to do it? Smells like a money grab from a professional hoochie to me. His reputation in tatters, she’s got nothing to lose, everything to gain. He’ll be cleared, I have no doubt

  6. If these prove to be lies, then I hope she can be arrested and jailed for a long time. If its true shady should do time, but there needs to be a line that can’t be crossed by making false accusations that can literally kill a career.

  9. catquick says:

    For all you armchair Sherlocks out there, i went to the Atlanta papers and McCoy evicted her last year, but she refused to leave.
    ====================================================

    She isn’t the one who posted the pictures and message.

  11. “ her lawyer forced me to remove post “ of course he did McCoy’s lawyer has already contacted him with 6 figure payout and he just wants it to go away so McCoy settles up.

  12. @catquick,

    It isn’t 1996 anymore. A perfectly plausible answer to your question of why would you disable the security system, could be, so that McCoy can’t watch what she’s doing. I’m not a millionaire athlete and I can watch the cameras in my house using my phone from anywhere. That’s just using a Samsung system, nothing “state of the art”… just saying.

  13. I would trust someone who acknowledged alleged child abuse and animal abuse but not report it?

    Maybe shady did do these things and if so, should be punished. But how do we ignore this woman admitting she knows of abuse and did nothing.

    Oh and how convenient that she had the security cameras removed.

