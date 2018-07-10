Woman who posted accusation against LeSean McCoy says she stands by it

Getty Images

The woman whose Instagram post accusing Bills running back LeSean McCoy of domestic violence says she stands by that post, even though she removed it from social media.

The woman has been described as a friend of Delicia Cordon, McCoy’s longtime girlfriend, and she posted a photo of Cordon with graphic facial injuries, along with a message saying McCoy is responsible for the injuries. Hours after that post, the woman removed the post and set her Instagram account to private, but she then went back on Instagram and wrote that she stands by what she said.

“Delicia’s lawyer forced me to remove that post,” the woman wrote. “I stand by what I said. I’ve personally addressed LeSean McCoy on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.”

Police in Milton, Georgia, where McCoy owns a home, have confirmed that a man invaded a woman’s home and attacked her, but police have not identified that man or given any indication of whether McCoy was involved in the incident. McCoy denied the accusations.