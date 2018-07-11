Antonio Brown turns 30, won’t “pay attention to my age”

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown did more before turning 30 than a lot of players do in their entire careers.

Brown’s 733 catches and 9,910 yards are more than any other receiver since he entered the league and he reached 700 catches faster than any other player in league history. Brown’s 2017 season also closed a five-year stretch that saw Brown compile more catches and receiving yards than any other player over any other five-year span in league history.

Brown is no longer under 30 — his birthday was on Tuesday — but it doesn’t sound like the day is one that carries much significance to his frame of mind.

“I don’t pay attention to my age,” Brown said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “I’m feeling great, I’m healthy and I’m in great shape. I feel as long as I have that, I can continue to be productive. … Life is all about challenges and working to be the best. You never want to limp away from the game.”

Fowler and the Steelers both took Brown’s birthday as a chance to point out that Brown had more catches and receiving yards before turning 30 than Jerry Rice, which illustrates both how productive Brown has been since entering the league and how remarkable it was that Rice caught 1,000 passes for 13,546 yards after his own 30th birthday.

One can’t expect Brown or any receiver to play at the same level for as long as Rice did, but it won’t take too many more years similar to the ones he’s had for Brown to plant himself high on the NFL’s all-time receiving lists.