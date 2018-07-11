Browns tryout defensive back Jordan Holland

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns worked out defensive back Jordan Holland on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Holland is the son of San Francisco 49ers outside linebackers coach and run game specialist Johnny Holland, who coached linebacker for the Browns in 2016 under Hue Jackson.

Holland played college football at Prairie View A&M and went undrafted in 2016. He’s played indoor football for the Billings Wolves and arena football for the Cleveland Gladiators before a brief stint with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League earlier this year.

The Browns are carrying an open roster spot following the retirement of offensive lineman Donald Stephenson. They open training camp with their first practice on July 26.