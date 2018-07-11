Dan Fouts off Chargers preseason broadcasts

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, perhaps the greatest player in Chargers history, has criticized the team’s move, saying he’ll always be a San Diego Charger, and never a Los Angeles Charger. Fouts has also left his longtime job calling Chargers preseason games, but not because he criticized the team’s move north.

Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Chargers will welcome Fouts back in 2019 if his schedule permits him to return to the booth in the preseason.

The Chargers are going with Spero Dedes and LaDainian Tomlinson as their preseason TV announcers this year, but the team says it would have gladly had Fouts join Dedes and Tomlinson in a three-man booth if Fouts’ schedule had allowed it.

What remains to be seen is whether Fouts wants to return to the Chargers’ booth. He’s made no secret of the fact that he thinks the move to Los Angeles was a mistake, and he has said the Chargers’ failure to sell out the undersized StubHub Center makes the whole league look bad. Fouts may not want to remain associated with the Chargers now that they’re in Los Angeles.