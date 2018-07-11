Dave Gettleman: Sam Beal a talented young player with “ability to ascend”

Getty Images

The Giants became the first team to make a pick in this year’s supplemental draft when they nabbed cornerback Sam Beal in the third round on Wednesday.

That decision leaves the Giants without their third-round pick in next year’s draft and General Manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement that it came after “very thorough conversation” in the team’s offices on Tuesday. Gettleman also talked about what drew them to Beal, who left Western Michigan after being declared academically ineligible for the coming season.

“He’s long, he’s very athletic for a corner, he has all the physical skills, he can carry the vertical, he has very good play speed, he shows instincts out there, he has ball awareness, he doesn’t panic when the ball is thrown at his guy, and he is a very willing tackler. We just feel it gives us a really talented young kid with the ability to ascend,” Gettleman said.

Beal will try to make up for lost time in camp in order to gain playing time in a cornerback group that includes Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins, William Gay, Curtis Riley, Chris Lewis-Harris, B.W. Webb and Teddy Williams. It no longer includes Kenneth Durden, who was waived with Beal joining the team.