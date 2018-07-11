Eli Manning: Peyton showed “great things can happen” late in careers

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning hopes to prove the Giants right for sticking with him after a rough 2017 season and he doesn’t have to look beyond his own family to see how things can go positively late in a career.

Eli’s older brother Peyton recovered from a serious neck injury that kept him from playing for the entire 2011 season and returned with strong play for the Broncos for three years before going out a Super Bowl champion after a rocky final NFL season. Eli Manning, who turned 37 in January, said that his brother’s experience, which included throwing an NFL record 55 touchdowns when he was 37, was an example he’d like to follow.

“You see that there doesn’t have to be a drop-off in play-making ability and running an offense and winning football games,” Manning said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “You have to work extremely hard, but great things can happen.”

Manning said he isn’t making any plans about playing until a certain age because “each year is going to be a different story.” He’s signed through the 2019 season and said that he hasn’t had any conversations with the Giants about another contract, although it seems likely that would change if he is able to have anything close to the success his brother had when he was 37 years old.