Former Lions head coach Darryl Rogers dies at 83

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 11, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Darryl Rogers, whose long coaching career included four seasons as head coach of the Lions, has died at the age of 83.

Rogers had spent many seasons as a college head coach but had never been in the NFL in any capacity when the Lions decided to take a chance on him in 1985. Although he was a likable character, he was not popular in Detroit, as he led the Lions to losing records in all four of his seasons before getting fired after a 2-9 start in 1988. Rogers himself once acknowledged that he was on very thin ice by asking reporters, “What does a coach have to do around here to get fired?” Rogers went 18-40 as head coach of the Lions.

When Rogers was head coach at Michigan State in 1978, he famously referred to the Michigan football team as a bunch of “arrogant asses.” Rogers was also head coach at Cal State Hayward, Fresno State, San Jose State and Arizona State. He had an overall record of 129-84-7 at the college level.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darryl,” Lions owner Martha Ford said in a statement. “On behalf of me, my family and the entire Detroit Lions organization, I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to his wife, Marsha, and the Rogers family.”