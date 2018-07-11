Giants take Sam Beal in third round of supplemental draft

Getty Images

The Giants will have a new rookie cornerback joining them at training camp later this month.

They selected former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of Wednesday’s supplemental draft. Beal was the first player selected this year as the first two rounds passed without any teams making a pick.

By selecting Beal, the Giants will hand over their third-round pick in the 2019 draft. They owned the third pick in each round of the draft after a weighted lottery was performed before it began. Per multiple reports, the Raiders have the first pick in each round should they choose to exercise it.

Beal is the first player taken in a supplemental draft since 2015 and it’s the first time the Giants have made a pick since 1994. He will join a cornerback corps that’s unsettled behind Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple. William Gay, Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams are also in the mix for playing time.