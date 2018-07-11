Giants take Sam Beal in third round of supplemental draft

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants will have a new rookie cornerback joining them at training camp later this month.

They selected former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of Wednesday’s supplemental draft. Beal was the first player selected this year as the first two rounds passed without any teams making a pick.

By selecting Beal, the Giants will hand over their third-round pick in the 2019 draft. They owned the third pick in each round of the draft after a weighted lottery was performed before it began. Per multiple reports, the Raiders have the first pick in each round should they choose to exercise it.

Beal is the first player taken in a supplemental draft since 2015 and it’s the first time the Giants have made a pick since 1994. He will join a cornerback corps that’s unsettled behind Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple. William Gay, Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams are also in the mix for playing time.

18 responses to “Giants take Sam Beal in third round of supplemental draft

  1. Good pick up for the Giants. Third round might have been a little high, but I’d bet someone was going to take him later in the round.

  2. That’s a steal especially since their 3rd won’t be a top 70 selection most likely

  5. He was considered the top senior CB entering this coming season (before he was declared academically ineligible). How do you consider that’s a “waste” of a THIRD round pick?

  7. .
    supplemental draft?
    why have I never heard of this??
    why couldn’t they just pick him up weeks ago?

  10. I “called it” it because it made total sense. This kid is a legit CB talent (see the various write-ups over the past few weeks) and the Giants are basically barren after Jenkins and Apple at the CB position. It wasnt rocket science.

  12. Had he been in the draft next year he might have been a second-round pick. In fact, the NFL network thought someone might take him in the second. I bet there were several teams who were willing to part with a third to get him. From that perspective, this was probably a good move for the Giants, especially since they need secondary help anyway. They get a value pick and it also is at a position of need.

  17. @ wedemboyztripled

    “Apple, sorry buddy, giants just drafted your replacement”.

    This is unlikely. Apple was a first rd pick who has absolutely underwhelmed, but has the experience and playbook under his belt. Beal is talented, but very green. He will have his hands full taking over Apple’s spot.

    It won’t matter much. The Giants will be pedestrian yet again, but Barkely will likely be a beast, and Beckham (if his head doesn’t explode by mid-season) should bounce back from his ankle injury once the Giants overpay him.

  18. @ The Truth

    Sam Beal is better than any corner the Dallas Cowboys have

    Haters are gonna hate. With that said, Byron Jones, Chidobie Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis will have FAR superior years over that of Beal. But you keep on hating, bro, and stay classy.

