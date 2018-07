PFTPM

The PFT Live vacation continues, but the vacation from #PFTPM doesn’t. Because there isn’t one.

The afternoon podcast continues, on most weekdays. This weekday was one of them.

It’s a review of the news of the day, along with answers to plenty of your questions. And it will return on Friday, with yet another end-of-week visit with Florio Jr.

Thanks for your continued support of the #PFTPM podcast, if you indeed support it. If you don’t, well, tanks fer nuttin’.