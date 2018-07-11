Hue Jackson Foundation-funded facility for human trafficking victims set to open

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson raised $30,000 for his foundation when he jumped into Lake Erie and that money has gone toward the construction of a facility to help victims of human trafficking in Ohio.

The Hue Jackson Respite Services for Recovered Survivors of Human Trafficking will be housed at the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Complex in Cleveland and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17. The facility includes 12 beds for women who have been victims of human trafficking, which the divisional secretary of the Cleveland Salvation Army calls the first step “in making a difference in the life of the survivors of human trafficking.”

“Michelle and I are very excited about the opportunity to assist survivors of human trafficking by helping to provide a place of respite,” Jackson said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “This ribbon cutting ceremony is more than a formality. It is a signal to the community we hope to help that there is a safe place to go and there are people who care.”

Jackson’s foundation provided $250,000 for the construction of the facility, which will provide counseling, nursing care and other services to victims referred by law enforcement or rape-crisis centers.