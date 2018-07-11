LeSean McCoy hires prominent defense attorney

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 11, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has hired a lawyer with his own NFL background.

According to Mike Petchenik of WSBTV.com, McCoy has hired prominent Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel, during a police investigation into a home invasion and assault of McCoy’s former girlfriend.

Samuel said he’s “getting up to speed” on the case and he will be speaking with Milton Police Department soon.

Samuel defended former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis during his 2000 murder trial in Atlanta.

Police haven’t made any new statements or named any suspects Tuesday.

McCoy’s former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon was injured in what police called a “targeted” home invasion. A friend accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries. He was in South Florida training at the time of the incident, and McCoy has denied any involvement. The Bills and the NFL are investigating the situation.

  7. Hiring Ray Lewis’ attorney was a good idea. The man can make all kinds of suits disappear.

  8. If you want to know what real privlege is, look no further than shady professional athletes who get away with things you and I would serve time for doing.

  9. Rusty Hardin, who was Clemens and AP’s lawyer, must have been on vacation.

    It’d be nice if McCoy teaming up with the laywer who got Ray Lewis off scott-free would shine some light on that phony Ray Lewis again, now that we’re in the social media era.

  11. Actually lawyering up is smart when you’re under criminal investigation or believe that you will be.

  12. They don’t leave you a bloody mess in the hospital after treatment. If pics needed to be taken, it would be before treatment, also, police weren’t called then. She’s done this before. Professional golddigger

  13. One of three things happened, in order of descending likeliness: 1) McCoy was involved in the attack. 2) It wasn’t an “attack,” it was an elaborate set up to frame McCoy. 3) In a series of extreme coincidences an unrelated person broke into the home, attacked her, and robbed her.

    The narratives write themselves, and blogs, talk radio, and cable tv will eat them all up.

  15. alonestartexan says:
    July 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Well, Jameis Winston’s case hasn’t even gone this far yet and he’s suspended for 3 games. Why hasn’t McCoy been suspended yet?

    ———————

    Because there is zero evidence that he did anything wrong.

    I know it’s hard to believe, but an Instagram post by somebody who wasn’t there, and didn’t witness the incident, isn’t evidence of anything.

  16. “Anyone with knowledge of basic forensics—particularly the way blood coagulates—knows exactly what’s really fishy about this case. The truth will out. That is all.”

    ———–

    Wow. Sounds like the legal system is just a waste of time after all.

  19. Hiring a criminal defense attorney, wow! Shady might be in some trouble. I just saw the police report and it shows that their investigation found no forced entry. Hmmmm.

  20. Trust me – if he didnt do anything wrong he wouldnt hire one of the top firms in all the land. You only spend that kind of loot when you need to save your freedom. Otherwise a publicist form can make a statement regarding your innocence and be done with it.

  21. From experience, having to hire a criminal defense attorney WILL likely be one the scariest days in your life, regardless of whether or not you are innocent. And yes, innocent people oftentimes need to hire a criminal defense attorney.

  22. This law firm must love the NFL, besides Ray Lewis they’ve also represented Jamal Lewis, Roethlisberger. All high profile cases.

  25. alonestartexan says:
    July 11, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    Well, Jameis Winston’s case hasn’t even gone this far yet and he’s suspended for 3 games. Why hasn’t McCoy been suspended yet?
    *************************************************

    Well it’s not like he was falsely accused in a football air pressure scam….

  26. “Trust me – if he didnt do anything wrong he wouldnt hire one of the top firms in all the land. You only spend that kind of loot when you need to save your freedom. Otherwise a publicist form can make a statement regarding your innocence and be done with it.”

    By all means, trust some random stranger on a website.

    You hire an attorney because that’s what they’re there for. You hire the best because he can easily afford it. Whether you’re innocent or not, this creates a layer to protect himself.

  27. If you are really interested in understanding any level of responsibility, in this case, you got to start with a basic question, If you are a richly paid NFL star, don’t you do any due diligence into the background and character of the girl that you are about to let into your house?

    Don’t know who is guilty of what but I am pretty sure Shady could have avoided a heap of trouble if he thought with the head on top of his neck instead of the other one.

  29. I’m disappointed by all the people on this site who are quick to judge anybody they can.
    Whether it’s Goodell, Trump or kneelers or owners or the union.
    They’re all victims of a mob mentality.
    It’s sad really.

    Hopefully when the season begins, some of this will fade into the background.

  30. biggs13 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    Better Call Saul

    ———————
    Lol especially if it turns out Mike Ehrmantraut did the invasion. Except I dont think Mike would not have taken that particular job.

  31. There are literally cameras everywhere. This case has already been solved. So it doesn’t matter if his cameras at the house were turned off. His goose is cooked. See ya shady.

  33. Samuel defended former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis during his 2000 murder trial in Atlanta.

    What kind of scum defends a guy that is on film knocking his fiancé out?

  34. Here is what response should be if your innocent of it all. “I do not need anyone to speak for me. The relationship between she and I is our business and i won’t be answering any questions pertaining to my private life and relationships. I do not have anything to do with this Ville t felony. I want this person found and prosecuted. I have never spoken to anyone about such a violent invasion.”.

    Maybe not. But I’d believe him if he did

  35. hagemeisterpark920 says:

    July 11, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Trust me – if he didnt do anything wrong he wouldnt hire one of the top firms in all the land. You only spend that kind of loot when you need to save your freedom. Otherwise a publicist form can make a statement regarding your innocence and be done with it.
    —————————————————————
    That is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard. Seriously, if you were ever accused of something and you didn’t do it, would you get the best attorney you can afford, or would you say “well, I know I’m innocent so I think i’ll get some recent grad from a crappy law school who works cheap since I’m innocent and anyone could win this case”?

  36. owlbania says:
    July 11, 2018 at 5:30 pm
  38. If he had nothing to do with it, like he claimed, and was in a different state, why the high end criminal defense attorney?

    I’d assume because the mere mention of any ill will towards the girl in an email or text communication would be potential evidence of a conspiracy to commit a crime for the prosecution. Going through trying to get her out of his house for 5 months, I’d assume there is plenty of that kind of correspondence, whether with her directly or friends. So I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt on the lawyer. But this lawyer better start churning out something in the opposite direction because it’s starting to pile up on McCoy.

  39. So, she’s been squatting on Shady’s house and he’s been trying to have her evicted? Suddenly, she is robbed and beaten up and voila – it takes the heat off throwing her out. Now, if he did it, I think he should be locked up, but this seems like an interesting coincidence.

  41. I wonder if Shady’s fall guy will start talking. When you are facing time you better ask for more money.

  42. Yup, that means Shady has definitely stepped off into some serious stuff, otherwise why the high-priced lawyer.
    ————————————————————————-

    Yep, because hiring a crap lawyer is always the way to go…smh!

  43. If he did it or he had someone else do it this sure is going to cost him more in legal fees and possibly game checks than it would have just letting the material possessions go. Including the house.

  44. She’s probsbly a freeloaded and a gold digger, but whoever beat her up and stole her stuff, or ordered it, should be charged.

  45. I wouldn’t be surprised if this were a “pay-for-hire” type of incident where he had the situation “taken care of.” However, let’s not forget – he’s innocent until proven guilty – let’s just hope whomever is guilty in this case has justice served.

  47. I say he had someone try to get his stuff back. it went badly. he figures they’ll eventually catch the dude. then its just who a jury is going to believe was behind everything. hence the high price lawyer to convince them he had nothing to do with it.

  52. Not defending Shady as he may be guilty as sin, but once law enforcement gets involved far better to tell them to talk to your lawyer than trying to wing it on your own and cook your own goose. I am sure many a prosecutor would love a chance at a high profile case like this if they had any political ambition and thought they could win even if you were innocent.

  54. When your career is on the line you hire whoever you need to hire to get the best job possible don’t give me this bs he hired this big time firm because he’s guilty , yea let me hire some fly by night lawyer to blow my case and have my image destroyed

  55. rlm1966 says:

    I am sure many a prosecutor would love a chance at a high profile case like this if they had any political ambition and thought they could win even if you were innocent.
    _________________________________________________________________

    So you believe a prosecutor would knowingly bring charges that they know are false? I believe that is extremely unlikely.

  56. I don’t understand why hiring an attorney is a bad thing? Mr.McCoy is not going to be in Georgia, for the foreseeable future to cooperate with the police investigation, remember NFL training camps start soon. So having an attorney to look after these things is not a bad thing. I kinda doubt McCoy actually picked the attorney, his agent or representative probably handled that for him. And people JEALOUSY of someone who has the means to hire the best attorney in the area is NOT a reason to believe them guilty.
    As far as some people judging Mr McCoy, can we PLEASE wait until all the facts are in? judging a man in the “court of public opinion” doesn’t do anyone any good and can do harm to a possible innocent man and his career. Especially in this case, where we have two people who are at odds after a relationship, taking sides will do more harm then good.

  57. Darryl Williams says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    rlm1966 says:

    I am sure many a prosecutor would love a chance at a high profile case like this if they had any political ambition and thought they could win even if you were innocent.
    _________________________________________________________________

    So you believe a prosecutor would knowingly bring charges that they know are false? I believe that is extremely unlikely.

    Tell Tonya Craft that

  58. Man please if any man is in this situation you better get the best lawyer money can buy. If he is innocent his livelihood,career, let alone freedom are on the line. If he is guilty all of the above still apply accept he knows the clock is ticking and he is in survival mode. Without knowing all the facts I just can’t believe he would be that dumb to take the route of orchestrating this deed. There are too many cautionary tales of how that ends BAD!

  62. This is going to be interesting to say the least. Shady doesn’t have a great background with people in general. This doesn’t make him guilty but it doesn’t help if this would be a trial case.

    Great running back, but not a great person if you check his past.

    A lot of these guys seem to have the same circumstances, they get in trouble but they get off or only end up in a civil suit. Then boom they take it too far and their career is over. I hope this isn’t the case with Shady, but if he is innocent and this goes away he should hire somebody to teach him how not to be privileged.

  64. allinskins says:
    July 11, 2018 at 10:02 pm
    … Without knowing all the facts I just can’t believe he would be that dumb to take the route of orchestrating this deed. There are too many cautionary tales of how that ends BAD!
    ————————————-
    What planet are you from? People don’t listen to cautionary tales here on Earth. Their answer is always the same: that won’t happen to me. I work with the Army and they have 10 to 12 rotations per year at the National Training Center (NTC) and every rotational unit gets the same briefing “Don’t touch the Unexploded Ordinance, it could explode and blow your hand off”, and every few years some “special” individual loses fingers or a hand because “That won’t happen to me, I know what I’m doing.” Too many people are unwilling or unable to learn from the mistakes of others.

    For the record: Not venturing a guess about McCoy’s possible involvement.

