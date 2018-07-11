LeSean McCoy hires prominent defense attorney

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has hired a lawyer with his own NFL background.

According to Mike Petchenik of WSBTV.com, McCoy has hired prominent Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel, during a police investigation into a home invasion and assault of McCoy’s former girlfriend.

Samuel said he’s “getting up to speed” on the case and he will be speaking with Milton Police Department soon.

Samuel defended former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis during his 2000 murder trial in Atlanta.

Police haven’t made any new statements or named any suspects Tuesday.

McCoy’s former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon was injured in what police called a “targeted” home invasion. A friend accused McCoy of being responsible for the injuries. He was in South Florida training at the time of the incident, and McCoy has denied any involvement. The Bills and the NFL are investigating the situation.