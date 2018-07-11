Marcell Dareus is sued for sexual assault

Getty Images

The quiet time recently has gotten particularly unquiet, when it comes to allegations of off-field misconduct.

According to News4Jax.com, Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has been sued for sexual assault, and for exposing the unnamed plaintiff to a sexually-transmitted disease.

The lawsuit claims that Dareus had sex with the plaintiff “while she was unconscious and therefore without her consent,” and that in a later consensual encounter, Dareus allegedly failed to disclose that he has herpes.

The alleged incidents occurred in Houston in early April. It’s unclear whether a criminal complaint has been filed. Dareus is subject to NFL scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy regardless of whether criminal charges are pursued.