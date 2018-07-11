Ohio man pleads guilty to defrauding five NFL players

Getty Images

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after promising he could deliver merchandise to five NFL players for their charitable events only to keep the money himself.

According to the Associated Press, Camario Richardson, 39, pleaded guilty to chargers in a federal court in Kansas City on Monday.

Richardson told five unnamed NFL players that he could deliver Nike-branded backpacks or shoes for their charity events. Instead, that merchandise was never delivered. The unnamed players were members of the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ricahardson was ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution to the players involved and faces up to 20 years in prison without parole, according to Mark Davis of the Kansas City Star.