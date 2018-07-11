Panthers fire general counsel Richard Thigpen

Getty Images

The next shoe has fallen in Carolina, with another Jerry Richardson lieutenant heading for the door.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that new owner David Tepper has fired Panthers general counsel Richard Thigpen.

Of course, that was #asexpected, as he was the team lawyer who presided over signing non-disclosure agreements with former employees, some of whom alleged workplace misconduct by Richardson, which led to the sale of the team.

Tepper said during his introductory press conference Tuesday the team would no longer use NDAs, which follows the league’s recommendation in the wake of the investigation of the sexual and racial harassment.

Thigpen had been with the Panthers since 1997. Chief operating officer Tina Becker resigned immediately upon the sale to Tepper closing as well, clearing out two top team officials from the Richardson administration.