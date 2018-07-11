Police: Steve Keim didn’t misidentify himself at time of DUI arrest

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim’s DUI arrest can’t be undone, but one note from the police report that went public on Tuesday will be corrected.

In the initial report filed by the Chandler, Arizona Police Department, an officer indicated that Keim said he was the director of security for the Cardinals and that he worked with a police officer named Sean McKenzie. The report included a note that the only Sean McKenzie known to the officer died in 2014 and that he believed Keim was referencing that man.

The Chandler Police Department announced on Wednesday that the report will be corrected after a review of the footage of the arrest. Per the statement, Keim did not say that he was the director of security.

“After reviewing the BWC footage, Mr. Keim stated that a person by the name of Sean McKenzie was their director of security and that he worked for the Arizona Cardinals. The officer will be completing a supplemental report to make that correction.”

The Cardinals’ vice president of security is actually named Sean Kinsey.

There’s still no word on Keim’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest and it is believed that any discipline handed down by the league will take that number into account.