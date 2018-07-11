Police: Steve Keim didn’t misidentify himself at time of DUI arrest

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim’s DUI arrest can’t be undone, but one note from the police report that went public on Tuesday will be corrected.

In the initial report filed by the Chandler, Arizona Police Department, an officer indicated that Keim said he was the director of security for the Cardinals and that he worked with a police officer named Sean McKenzie. The report included a note that the only Sean McKenzie known to the officer died in 2014 and that he believed Keim was referencing that man.

The Chandler Police Department announced on Wednesday that the report will be corrected after a review of the footage of the arrest. Per the statement, Keim did not say that he was the director of security.

“After reviewing the BWC footage, Mr. Keim stated that a person by the name of Sean McKenzie was their director of security and that he worked for the Arizona Cardinals. The officer will be completing a supplemental report to make that correction.”

The Cardinals’ vice president of security is actually named Sean Kinsey.

There’s still no word on Keim’s blood alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest and it is believed that any discipline handed down by the league will take that number into account.

12 responses to “Police: Steve Keim didn’t misidentify himself at time of DUI arrest

  2. lol… this they correct, but when a cop says the suspect was resisting and it turns our they were just lying on the ground handcuffed…. those don’t seems to be corrected!!

  3. Bye, bye Mr Keim. In today’s world there’s no way the Cardinals can keep you on the payroll.

    Now that Mr Bidwell was ignorant enough to defend ANYTHING Trump the Cardinals are screwed! Half of the NFL fans hate the honorable Donald J. Trump like I do but the other half hate him. You can kiss that half goodbye.

  6. “spigotgumball says:
    July 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    I believe all DUI arrests are recorded.”

    ——————————–

    Google Officer David Bisard

  7. “The Cardinals’ vice president of security is actually named Sean Kinsey.”

    When your drunk slurring your words I’m sure it came out as McKinsey.

  9. Hes a repeat offender. How many times do you think he’s driven drunk before? Probably plenty!! The fact that he was driving to his home 40 minutes away suggests that he’s done this many times before.

  10. One thing that should be corrected is the judgment before the facts came out – and the reporting that preceded. Crappy moment – DUI always is – but compounding it with the “Do you know who I am” story, now proven false by the police, is crappy in its own right.

  11. In defense of Keim, it sounds like the cop misheard him and went off on a tangent. Not good when it puts the person arrested in worse light. It may even be enough to have the case dismissed.

  12. I was on the fire Keim bandwagon, but there are now two videos on YouTube from both officer’s dash and body cams. I’ve watched both carefully and it does not seem like the report was accurate at all. The officer is exaggerating his poor driving. I’ve driven behind tons of impaired drivers and that did not look impaired. More like an officer verbally building a case to justify pulling over a tricked out Ford Raptor late at night. His eyes didn’t seem bloodshot. He didn’t sound slurred, he sounded like Keim sounds. As the article mentions, he did not lie about his job with the Cardinals. He did not sway or have trouble walking or standing. He did admit to a few beers and pizza about an hour and a half earlier with friends. He did seem to have trouble initially doing or understanding the officer’s instructions once during the testing, but then corrected and did fine. He seemed nervous but was very polite, and answered all questions. The blood test will tell more but this was not near as bad as it initially sounded.

