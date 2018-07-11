Ravens rookies report to camp today

AP

For one team, summer vacation is over, and the season has begun.

The Ravens are the first team to report to training camp, with rookies reporting to the team facility today.

Their veterans aren’t due until next Wednesday, giving them a little more rest.

The early start is because they play in the Hall of Fame Game, as most teams are at least a week away from beginning. Their opponent in Canton, the Bears, bring rookies in next Monday and veterans next Wednesday.

Beginning with quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Hayden Hurst, General Manager Ozzie Newsome’s final draft class is expected to play a significant role for the team’s future, and that starts today.