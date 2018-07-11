Report: FOX in talks to hire Jeff Fisher as a commentator

Getty Images

After a long career as a coach, Jeff Fisher may soon begin a new career as a broadcaster.

Michael McCarthy of Sporting News reports that FOX is talking to Fisher about having him work as an analyst either in the booth or in the pregame studio this season.

FOX is in its first year as the home of Thursday Night Football and maintains its Sunday afternoon coverage of NFC games. FOX’s top team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, will handle Thursday nights but may take some Sunday afternoons off.

In his career coaching the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Fisher went 173-165-1 in the regular season and 5-6 in the postseason. His 165 regular season losses are tied for the most in NFL history.