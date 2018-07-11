Report: Man arrested after fight with Adam Jones at Atlanta airport

Getty Images

An employee of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was reportedly arrested on Tuesday night after a fight with free agent cornerback Adam Jones.

TMZ Sports has a video of the altercation, which shows Jones exchanging words with Frank Ragin before Ragin goes after Jones. The two men exchange blows and Ragin winds up on the ground.

Per TMZ, Ragin was arrested for two counts of battery — a female companion of Jones’ reportedly injured her hand — and police say he initiated the incident by “making a gesture” in Jones’ direction.

“Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist, causing a laceration to Mr. Jones’ face,” a police source told TMZ. “Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground.”

Jones, who became a free agent this offseason after the Bengals declined his option for 2018, and his companion declined medical attention while Ragin was reportedly taken to the hospital.