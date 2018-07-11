Report: NFL talking to Georgia authorities, Delicia Cordon’s lawyer

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
The NFL is indeed investigating the allegations against Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the NFL’s domestic violence investigators have begun communications with both the Milton (Ga.) Police Department and Delicia Cordon’s attorneys regarding the not-so-subtle suggestion that McCoy arranged the brutal attack on Cordon. It’s not a surprise given the league’s recent history in cases of this nature, and it underscores the nature of the potential problems McCoy currently faces.

Regardless of whether the authorities decide to pursue criminal charges under the ultra-high standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the league can impose punishment under a much, much lower threshold. And if Cordon, who likely will be very motivated to obtain justice for the injuries she sustained, is willing to cooperate fully with the NFL, McCoy’s discipline may hinge on the relative credibility of Cordon and her witnesses and McCoy and his witnesses.

Then there’s the issue of electronic evidence. If it turns out that this was some sort of Fargo-style caper gone haywire, with McCoy hiring someone to enter his house to recover jewelry he bought for Cordon, McCoy may have sent text message or email messages regarding the plan. Which means that the NFL, which suspended Tom Brady for electronic evidence irregularities in connection with the amount of air in footballs, should swoop in quickly and demand all digital proof in McCoy’s possession.

And if McCoy is indeed innocent, his new lawyer probably should encourage McCoy to act that way. Instead of simply calling the allegations false, McCoy should be loud and indignant that a house he owns was robbed, that jewelry he purchased was stolen, that a woman with whom he had been in relationship was brutally attacked, and that her lawyers are suggesting he orchestrated it.

The absence of that kind of reaction from McCoy doesn’t make him guilty, but it definitely makes an unusual situation even more bizarre.

46 responses to “Report: NFL talking to Georgia authorities, Delicia Cordon’s lawyer

  4. It looks suspicious. Suspicious doesn’t necessarily and shouldn’t mean guilty. Problem is with Goodell having ultimate power and ultimate ignorance, you never know what he will do.

  5. Still no mentions of the pending court date to have her legally evicted. Still no mention of him removing furniture and cutting utilities off and she still continued squatting in the house. Still no mention of the security cameras that SHE disabled. We’re waiting guys.

  8. Again this why we need to wait for all the facts. I read she used the camera to see her furniture was being removed and called the police. Then read someone else she removed or turned off the cameras. Regardless of that you have to be really really dumb if you file papers to have someone evicted then two around to send the goons to expedite it. I mean Forrest Gump dumb !

  9. We’ll we’re gonna beat this one to death over the next few days with no real information

  11. Lol at the NFL. The authorities are doing their job. The NFL should have no influence or contact with their investigation. I’d tell them to kick rocks and retrieve the publicly available information like everyone else once the case is closed.

  13. Anyone else checking their employee handbook to see if their employer can co-investigate a case with the police and come up with their own conclusions?

  15. NFL should just butt out of all of these cases, if the US justice system lets these guys out on the streets, then there’s no reason they shouldn’t play football if that’s their job.

  16. Soon, Shady McCoy and Tom Brady may both be remembered for destroying their phone to obstruct justice. Who knows if McCoy is actually guilty, but at least he didn’t cheat.

  21. “Still no mention of the security cameras that SHE disabled.”
    !!!!!!!!!!!!
    HE disabled them, victim shamer.

  22. Why should Georgia authorities talk to the NFL?

    The NFL is a private business yet always seems to be able to cut into the line just because they are the NFL.

    I’d tell the NFL, you’ll read about it in the papers like everybody else. What you internally do with your players doesn’t concern us in the least.

    What’s the NFL going to do if Georgia doesn’t play ball? Move the Falcons out of state?

  23. Florio – as a lawyer you should know that no attorney in his right mind is going to hand over any type of evidence to the loose lips of the NFL prior to a potential criminal charge being adjudicated in his favor. NFL investigators are simply determining if there is a shred of meat on this bone or not – and if there is – he will be suspended with pay indefinitely.

  24. Only thing that ties this to LeSean McCoy is it was his house. Police already said he was in a different state, they already confirmed it was her that shut the security cameras off and she was 1 day away from Legally being evicted, sounds like a set up to me. Ps 1 cop said yes we are looking into McCoy but we got no reason to suspect he is even involved

  25. Brady wasn’t suspended for electronic irregularities – he gave Fraudger all his emails (which he didn’t have to and which Fraudger immediately leaked to smear the guy). And Brady belatedly offered all his phone logs (which is the standard acceptable, given the CBA protects players phones). But Fraudger refused and tried to have the offer legally hidden in order to falsely claim Brady was hiding something.

  28. My gut tells me Cordon’s lawyer already in deep discussions with McCoy’s lawyer on a settlement fee . He’ll stonewall the investigators until he gets the final payout

  29. His first public reaction, I havn’t had contact with those people in months. Nothing about his house, ex girlfriend, or her getting beat half to death. Weird. Good not to be him today.

  31. broncosroe says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:14 pm
    Anyone else checking their employee handbook to see if their employer can co-investigate a case with the police and come up with their own conclusions?

    ——————-
    My employer would stay very distant from the entire matter. If I got convicted Im out, otherwise I am left alone.

  32. scutz1972 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm
    It looks suspicious. Suspicious doesn’t necessarily and shouldn’t mean guilty. Problem is with Goodell having ultimate power and ultimate ignorance, you never know what he will do.

    ——————-

    This is true but not guilty also doesn’t mean innocent as we have seen several times including another famous trial of a Bills RB. That is the problem with rich being able to buy their justice.

  33. This is clearly a criminal issue and should not be compared to Brady at all. How do you compare a home invasion and a woman being assaulted to Brady being caught and punished for cheating at his profession. The authorities have subpoena power – over everyone that is involved. Let them do their job.

  34. >Regardless of whether the authorities decide to pursue criminal charges under the ultra-high standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt

    – – – – – – –

    This is wrong, and misleading. In order for a jury to find McCoy guilty, they must be presented proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In order to bring charges, there only needs to be probable cause he is guilty, which is a very low thresh-hold. The reason DAs do not bring more charges against people when they have probable cause but cannot convict is because they are politically accountable for their actions, including bringing loosing criminal cases.

  35. If you want to talk spoliation of evidence, consider that the NFL stopped testing the Colts footballs when they came in underinflated, and then “lost” the original pressure gauge during the same game.

  36. BuckyBadger, I have to respectfully disagree with you about the rich being able to buy justice. The rich can buy only a level playing field. And there have been celebrities and extremely rich people who, even with a level playing field, have been convicted. Like Mike Tyson and Leona Hemsley.

  38. Maybe they should talk to the friend who noted previous instances of child abuse but never seemed so concerned as to report them..

    Maybe he is involved and if so, he should get what he deserves..
    but Everything mentioned has an equal argument for a set up.

  40. WTF is a neanderthal from the NFL league office doing tripping around in the middle of a criminal investigation? Figuring out what evidence the NFL wants to “lose” or fabricate? Goodell really does think he is above the law.

  41. Suppose there was no break in. How do we know there was one? Her and her friend say so. That’s it. Nothing else. Suppose they knew she was a homeless mother in 24 hours if something didn’t go her way. Her friend was out on the street too. What if they concocted the entire thing, knowing NFLers don’t get the benefit of the doubt anymore. What if her friend hit her and they colluded to get to stay in the big mansion rent free, get a settlement, sell the ice and split it. McCoy tried a month ago to evict her when she wasn’t home. She didn’t change the locks? How did the perp get in then? McCoy put in a new security system she had no access to, but she beat the codes to enter? She stood still while it was installed and said nothing? If he had the codes and she didn’t, wouldn’t he turn it on when she was out and make her trip the alarm and have her arrested for illegal entry? Many of you fell for her line because she’s a real Betty and you hate his guts, and you don’t think analytically. The emotion of a woman beaten tugged at your heart. I guess you never had a psycho ex in your life. Women can be the coldest winter ever. She says he proposed to her. It’s ALL what SHE SAYS! Her friend too. She did this before to Markus Vick, and Ronny Brown. It’s how she earns a living. She’ll do anything to keep the high life. I just don’t believe her. McCoy would certainly have waited til after the hearing(in 7 hours) to see if she was bounced. If he were “spying” on her with the cameras, why didn’t she move out? Wouldn’t you? I don’t see i any way how McCoy gets charged in this unless he admits it, which he won’t, because he wouldn’t if he did, but more importantly, he didn’t. She might like rich men, but she loves their money.

  42. rrhoe says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:00 pm
    I am not understanding what she was trying to accomplish by remaining in his home after the breakup.
    ============

    She was living in a 5 bedroom mansion rent-free and paying no utilities either. I imagine it would be hard to just walk away from that.

  43. You want to talk about players rights… Players do not have the “right” to kneel for the Anthem (and keep their job) if their employers want them to stand BUT what they do have the “right” to is to keep their personal phone from being examined by their employer. That IS a “right” players have.

  44. I don’t know if he was involved in this or not, but let me ask this:

    If he ends up settling with her for an undisclosed amount, out of court – does that make you think he was involved or just paying her off to make it go away?

    IMO, you don’t pay someone hush money for something that you didn’t do, but that just might be me.

  45. This is ugly. Knowing what we know about the NFL it is going to get a lot uglier. We should all just relax and let it get that way to whatever resolution. ( But we won’t, will we?)

  46. I am waiting for some law enforcement agency or District Attorney to tell the NFL to go screw themselves, we’re in the middle of an investigation and we don’t owe you jack for information. If Joe Schmoe at the local milk factory was under investigation for some domestic B&E, the cops or DA wouldn’t give his foreman the time of day.

