Reports: Jets expected to sign Brandon Bryant

Safety Brandon Bryant did not get selected in the supplemental draft on Wednesday, but it looks like he will be heading to training camp later this month.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are expected to sign Bryant to their 90-man roster.

Bryant was declared academically ineligible for the 2018 season at Mississippi State, which led him to enter the supplemental draft pool. He had 157 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five interceptions while playing 37 games for the Bulldogs and ran a 4.45 40 at a pro day workout last month.

The Jets have Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as their starting safeties and recently signed J.J. Wilcox to provide depth at the position. Doug Middleton, Terrance Brooks and Rontez Miles round out the group, although Miles is set to miss several months after having knee surgery.