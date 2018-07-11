Richie Incognito claims to know the “whole story” regarding LeSean McCoy

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
The Bills, the NFL, and authorities in Georgia currently have begun the process of piecing together the events leading to the vicious beating of Delicia Cordon, and whether Bills running back LeSean McCoy had any responsibility for it. They probably should speak to former Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito.

“I support and stand by my boy, Shady,” Incognito said Tuesday night on Twitter. “I know the full story and he didn’t do it. People can be quick to make false assumptions without knowing the full story.”

In a separate tweet, Incognito said of Cordon, “Enough with this fake lifestyle she was living.”

It’s unclear whether Incognito is simply claiming that McCoy didn’t personally assault Cordon or whether Incognito knows (or thinks he knows) with certainty that McCoy had no involvement with it.

“She was definitely assaulted,” Incognito tweeted. “Police were involved. Shady was in Florida and she was in Atlanta.”

But no one seems to be saying (at this point) that McCoy actually performed the assault. The question is whether (as strongly implied by Cordon’s lawyers) McCoy essentially played the Rae Carruth/Jeff Gillooly role, pulling the strings and/or pushing the buttons (and/or paying the money) necessary to get someone to invade the house McCoy owns, retrieve specific items of jewelry that McCoy had given to Cordon, and send a message in extreme physical fashion.

If there’s any truth to the not-so-subtle allegation made by Cordon’s lawyers, it’s entirely possible that a Fargo-style scenario played out here, with the brutal assault of Cordon not part of the plan but something that just happened in the moment. That definitely wouldn’t insulate McCoy from scrutiny by the league or the law, but at this point no possibility should be ruled out.

And the Bills, the league, and the authorities may want to get in touch with Incognito, if for no reason other than to find out whether he has communicated in the past day with McCoy (especially by text), and what McCoy specifically had to say.

89 responses to “Richie Incognito claims to know the “whole story” regarding LeSean McCoy

  2. I said this to a co-worker yesterday. As much as I believe Shady was set up, I totally see Richie being in the know on this if Shady did in fact put a hit out. I mean, where was Richie at 3am Tuesday morning?

  5. I’m guessing Richie has a different understanding of what “the whole story” means than the rest of us. Because that would actually mean that he knew who committed the burglary/robbery/assault. So Richie…who did it?

    Perhaps it was one of the government agencies that were tracking him and made him throw those weights around the gym.

  6. Here’s a wild idea, why don’t we let some of the facts present themselves before everyone goes out and makes assumptions, accusations, and presumes guilt?

  7. Given Ritchie’s questionable mental state I’m not sure anyone should totally believe what he is claiming and I’m sure the police will be talking to him about this. However he is good friends with McCoy so it’s not totally impossible he talked to him about this. I believe that this was a home invasion that went really wrong and that McCoy didn’t have anything to do with it despite what all the “experts” on social media are saying. Time will tell.

  10. HANG ON. There’s a detail I haven’t seen posted, from another story on the topic:

    “Court records in Fulton County, Georgia, show McCoy had been attempting since last July to evict Cordon from the home. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in the case…”

    So this person is about to be kicked out of a house she’s squatting in, and the day before it goes to court she suddenly gets assaulted at the behest of the man trying to extricate her from the house? I’m sorry but that makes no sense, McCoy was about to get what he wanted via court order, why would he blow it at the last minute?

  16. The attorneys’ statement also alleged that on June 1, when McCoy was participating in practice for the Bills and Cordon was out of town, McCoy directed “his family, friends and laborers” to remove Cordon’s furniture from the home in an attempt to evict Cordon. The statement also alleges McCoy changed the house’s alarm system and removed security cameras previously accessed by Cordon.

  20. When the Gronk cheap shot incident happened last year the Bills players said “the hood gonna get him”. Well, it look like “the hood” may have gotten Shady’s ex. It seems to be the mentality on the Bills team—a great look for the NFL.

  22. ValarMorghulis says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:20 am
    Here’s a wild idea, why don’t we let some of the facts present themselves before everyone goes out and makes assumptions, accusations, and presumes guilt?

    —-

    Why? The opinions of posters in PFT Will count in court?

  24. Could Shady possibly have a worse character reference ? Lucky for him Hernandez isn’t around to vouch for him too. Read up on Shady indiscretions and form your own opinion…but there simply appear to be too many different, unrelated incidents to me.

  27. accipiterq says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:30 am
    HANG ON. There’s a detail I haven’t seen posted, from another story on the topic:

    “Court records in Fulton County, Georgia, show McCoy had been attempting since last July to evict Cordon from the home. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in the case…”

    So this person is about to be kicked out of a house she’s squatting in, and the day before it goes to court she suddenly gets assaulted at the behest of the man trying to extricate her from the house? I’m sorry but that makes no sense, McCoy was about to get what he wanted via court order, why would he blow it at the last minute?
    ——————————————
    You’re assuming he would have won the court case, or did he and I missed it? Either way, if he wanted the expensive gifts back, the court wouldn’t do that for him. When you get evicted you take your possessions with you, unless you owe money and they are kept as payment. So she would keep the gifts, he’d be SOL.

  28. I believe this nut job and 100%. Its not like hes had any issues with bullying or mental health in the past. Reliable source ..

    BAHAHHAHAHHA

  29. ValarMorghulis says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:20 am
    Here’s a wild idea, why don’t we let some of the facts present themselves before everyone goes out and makes assumptions, accusations, and presumes guilt?
    ——–
    You must be new here.

  32. I don’t know the truth. You don’t know the truth.

    But either way, the list of people I would want helping me deal with this case does not and will not ever include Incognito.

  34. If I was one of the detectives working this case, I would subpoena Richie forthright and put his entire testimony under oath. Then we will find out exactly how much he does or doesn’t know.

    My guess, he’s blowing smoke, he wasn’t there, he wasn’t privy to any of the direct communication between Shady, the woman, or the alleged assailant.

  35. Eight years ago (June 27, 2010) Florio wrote a piece on PFT entitled Vick’s Guest List Calls His Judgment Into Question that made several references to the victim in this case, Delicia Cordon. In short, Florio questioned Mike Vick’s partying with her after she had been previously arrested with that true paragon of virtue, his brother Marcus. Notably, he called Cordon “a woman who seems to have a knack for causing headaches for NFL players”, noting that she had previously sued Ronnie Brown. Worth a read.

  36. I am pretty confident this women had a friend beat her up, like a previous poster wrote, why screw things up at the last minute if you have gone through all the steps to evict her?

    Evicting someone is almost the hardest thing to do in the court system and takes a long time.

  37. if shady had anything to do with this, he’s dumber than a doorknob. so for that reason i tend to believe he didn’t have involvement in the home invasion.

    the only thing that i can see happening is that someone associated with him knew he wanted her out of the house and went off the reservation to take care of it himself. i don’t know how shady would prove he wasn’t involved if this was the case, so for his sake i hope this isn’t the case.

    but if shady was involved and he’s relying on some of his boys to take the fall for him, he is dumber than a doorknob squared…

  38. Given Ritchie’s questionable mental state I’m not sure anyone should totally believe what he is claiming and I’m sure the police will be talking to him about this. However he is good friends with McCoy so it’s not totally impossible he talked to him about this. I believe that this was a home invasion that went really wrong and that McCoy didn’t have anything to do with it despite what all the “experts” on social media are saying. Time will tell.

    ——

    Lol OK – I mean, obviously you could be right, but you have no more reason for what you “believe” versus what the social media experts “believe”. How is you saying that ANY different from the social media “experts” you’re lamenting?

  39. Incognito is about the LAST person I would want as a character witness. If McCoy either did this himself or hired someone to do it, the punishment should be the same. Right now, nothing has been proven, so he’s innocent until proven guilty. It’s a pretty ugly situation no matter which way you slice it. I feel sorry for all the victims.

  44. Even if he was involved, goodell will give him a 2 game suspension. You can play with guns and domestic violence, just don’t mess with the footballs. Goodell has his head up his a$$

  45. Richie Incognito, through texts that were exposed as part of the bully scandal and other actions and accusations has revealed himself as a misogynist. He’s really a bad guy. He would obviously defend his friend in this kind of incident and would never defend a woman.

  48. Eight years ago (June 27, 2010) Florio wrote a piece on PFT entitled Vick’s Guest List Calls His Judgment Into Question that made several references to the victim in this case, Delicia Cordon. In short, Florio questioned Mike Vick’s partying with her after she had been previously arrested with that true paragon of virtue, his brother Marcus. Notably, he called Cordon “a woman who seems to have a knack for causing headaches for NFL players”, noting that she had previously sued Ronnie Brown. Worth a read.

    So she’s a groupie looking for a payout.

  49. ValarMorghulis says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:20 am
    Here’s a wild idea, why don’t we let some of the facts present themselves before everyone goes out and makes assumptions, accusations, and presumes guilt?
    ________________________________

    We live in a country where facts no longer matter and major decisions are often based on “what we think.” Why bother waiting for the facts, when we’ll just ignore them.

  50. One thing I hadn’t thought of- there’s an outside chance that if McCoy was in Florida when this happened, could this have been a botched burglary attempt (like what happened in the Sean Taylor case). Caveat: I’m not sure if anything was taken from the house or not…

  54. A stupid person sent a second stupid person to rob and evict his ex. The second stupid person lost his s$%@, and beat up the ex. A third stupid person is now backing the first stupid person. I think that sums it up. This stuff is special. Very sad.

  55. When they nickname you Shady there’s a reason. The guy is like two different people and the ugly side of him is really a bad dude. That’s the reason Kelly dumped him because he knew McCoy was a time bomb.

  56. What? We quoting Richie like he has real information? The last I heard of him he was being committed to a Psy ward….Shady is a bad person, I will not be surprised if he sent those men to beat his ex girlfriend up….

  61. Given McCoy’s past history with the criminal element and the seriousness of this crime, he would be taking one hell of a risk knowing that there would be incredible scrutiny from the police. He would have to be assured the perps would never be found or, if they were, very assured they wouldn’t rat him out.
    Why can’t this just be a case of someone in his circle, who knew the detail of what items were available, mastermind the whole thing for their own behalf.

  62. Hopefully Richie’s more reliable than his former teammate Ronald Darby when he vouched for Jameis Winston.

  63. onebuffalove716 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:52 am
    Eight years ago (June 27, 2010) Florio wrote a piece on PFT entitled Vick’s Guest List Calls His Judgment Into Question that made several references to the victim in this case, Delicia Cordon. In short, Florio questioned Mike Vick’s partying with her after she had been previously arrested with that true paragon of virtue, his brother Marcus. Notably, he called Cordon “a woman who seems to have a knack for causing headaches for NFL players”, noting that she had previously sued Ronnie Brown. Worth a read.

    So she’s a groupie looking for a payout.

    4 2 Rate This

    —————–

    May be true, but that doesn’t absolve McCoy from sending in a hitman to almost beat her to death.

    What is the matter with you people?

  69. If he did it I’m sure he left enough trail that leads back to him. Unless you are a professional criminal like a Mafia boss for example, it’s almost impossible to cover your tracks in something like this. So let’s wait and see.

  70. Re: why screw it up last minute?

    In another article it said that the eviction hearing got postponed due to a personal matter. If true, and it wouldn’t make sense for Mccoy to postpone it if he wanted her out, you can easily conclude that her postponing the hearing was a last straw for him.

  71. ValarMorghulis says:
    July 11, 2018 at 8:20 am
    Here’s a wild idea, why don’t we let some of the facts present themselves before everyone goes out and makes assumptions, accusations, and presumes guilt?
    ———————
    Are you addressing PFT readers or Ritchie?

  74. All those richie incognito fans have disappeared.

    Some have become vocal richie incognito haters
    without ever apologizing for being so wrong for defending the guy.

  77. Was OJ to busy to give His take also? Incognito tells us what happened? I didn’t think there was anything to this, but with Richie talking we know something bad happened.

  79. Please don’t let it involve the FBI, CIA and NSA or Richie will soon be incognito in an insane asylum…

  82. “I’m sorry but that makes no sense, McCoy was about to get what he wanted via court order, why would he blow it at the last minute?”
    _______________

    He wasn’t getting EVERYTHING he wanted via the eviction. The items the robber apparently demanded had been in contention in court but McCoy wasn’t going to get them as a result of the eviction. The timing actually makes some sense since the items’ location would have become much less certain following the eviction. Was he dumb enough to have a buddy try to get them back by force? Or did some idiot friend act on their own thinking they were doing him a favor? It’ll be fun finding out.

  84. I feel so much better now knowing Richie is here to help clear this whole thing up.

  85. Apparently Ronald Darby has used up all of his “he didn’t do it, because I was there” cards and is sitting this one out, so Incognito decided to pick up that torch. Good luck in prison Shady, i hear they have some nice gym equipment.

  86. She was in the process of being evicted.
    The likelihood SHE staged the place getting tossed, and her “injuries” as well, is a VERY REAL possibility.
    Lets see the MEDICAL REPORT!

  88. I figured why not give him a chance to defend himself? That was until Incognito vouched for him. This Bill’s fan hope they just cut him and move on. He’s an embarrassment anyhow.

