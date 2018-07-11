Supplemental draft coming soon

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
The NFL hypes pretty much everything it does. Except the supplemental draft.

The annual midsummer not-so-classic arrives at 1:00 p.m. ET today, with teams permitted on a round-by-round basis to offer up the corresponding pick in next year’s draft for a given player. The player is then awarded through a waivers-type priority, if multiple teams want a player in the same given round.

The whole thing moves quickly, efficiently, electronically. And it shows how quick, efficient, and electronic the April draft could be, if the league wanted to do it that way. Clearly, however, the NFL prefers to make the April draft into a multi-day, multi-network spectacle.

That makes the league’s bare-bones treatment of the supplemental draft even more confusing. Maybe the league doesn’t want to encourage guys to find a way to circumvent the regular draft process and get what would be a far less crowded stage in July.

At one point, the supplemental draft was a much bigger deal. The last time a player of any significance entered the NFL via the supplemental draft happened in 2012, when the Browns used a second-round pick on receiver Josh Gordon.

Today, the thinking is that three of the five eligible players could be picked. Which would be significant. Whatever happens, it will be quick, efficient, and electronic — and if you blink you may miss it.

11 responses to “Supplemental draft coming soon

  1. Why don’t they hype it up? Because, at best, there’s like 2 players drafted and it’s not that exciting.

  2. With a 5th round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft the Green Bay Packers select Adonis Alexander CB, Virginia Tech.

  3. The rule where Teams lose their same round Pick in the Regular Draft makes no sense to me. These players are mostly players that were passed up in the previous Springs draft except for a few. Why Bother?

  4. tangysizzl says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:37 pm
    ____________________________________________________-

    Why would u want GB to waste a pick on another CB? They just drafted Alexander & Jackson, signed Williams and drafted King last year in round 1 (though he hasnt looked good at all really yet), they seem to be set at CB for the forseeable future. They need to develop young high round draft picks currently on the roster, not spend more capital at the position. They have multiple holes to fill elsewhere, like giving A. Rodgers a true 3 down bell cow back.

  5. I’d like to see Arizona draft Beal if they can get him for a 3rd or Alexander in round 6 if they can get him for a 6th. Both would go higher in the regular draft, so to get higher in round 3 or 6 would be a steal.

  7. kingthielenscourt says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    The rule where Teams lose their same round Pick in the Regular Draft makes no sense to me. These players are mostly players that were passed up in the previous Springs draft except for a few. Why Bother?
    ——————————–
    These players were not eligible for the regular draft in the spring, that is why they are in the supplemental draft.

  8. Out of all the supplemental draft picks ever, only a small few actually panned out for the team that picked them. Cris Carter was cut by Philly before finding success in Minnesota. Terrelle Pryor has amounted to nothing. Josh Gordon has loads of talent and is still on his rookie contract six years after being drafted. Cleveland has exercised a considerable amount of patience with him and its ALMOST finally paid off. Though one more wrong test will likely result in a lifetime ban.

    Fact is, there are red flags for all these players and if a team is going to give up draft capital, they better have considerable talent to roll the dice on. Most years no one is selected and that is the main reason there is no hype.

  9. Beal is the only one worth spending a pick on. Alexander looks like a suspension waiting to happen, Bryant has all the tools below the neck and nothing above it. Ogwoegbu is a 6′ 205lb LB that runs a 4.97. Carter may be worth a 7th rounder as depth at RB.

  10. #1 it’s a 5th round pick.
    #2 you can never have enough corners.
    #3 you get a player now for the cost of a late pick next year.
    #4 Williams is 34 or 35.
    #5 King, Alexander and Jackson are all unproven and King played with a bum shoulder as a rookie. It’s been repaired but there is no guarantee it will stay that way.

  11. greenandblue63 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    Why don’t they hype it up? Because, at best, there’s like 2 players drafted and it’s not that exciting.
    ___________________________________________________________________________

    Good call. Exactly 2 players drafted!

