Supplemental draft ends with two players selected

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Two NFC East teams added help for their secondary during Wednesday’s supplemental draft, but the other 30 clubs left without any new additions to their rosters.

Former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal went to the Giants in the third round and Washington plucked a local prospect in the sixth round when they selected former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander before the draft concluded with every team taking a pass in the seventh round. Both teams will forfeit selections in the same round of the 2019 draft after making their picks.

The other three players who were eligible for selection — ex-Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, ex-Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu and former Grand Valley State running back Marty Carter — are now free agents who are eligible to sign with any team in the league.

There was some speculation heading into the draft that Bryant would be selected, so he may be a popular target for teams looking to flesh out their rosters before training camp.

  1. 32 teams
    7 rounds
    5 players
    2 selected

    What’s the point of this thing again?

  3. Oh boy! The excitement is palpable. Why waste a draft pick when you get them as a free agent anyway and save money?

  Giants pass on drafting a franchise QB, and use a 3rd rounder in supplemental draft, are Giants fans wondering what's going on?

  7. kcflake says:
    July 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm
    Giants pass on drafting a franchise QB, and use a 3rd rounder in supplemental draft, are Giants fans wondering what’s going on?

    ———————

    Im not. If you were a Giants fan youd know that after Jenkins and Apple we have no viable starting caliber CB on the roster (unless you count William Gay..which I dont).
    The possible drafting of Beal has been being discussed on Giants sites for a while. Its not a stunning move. I just wish we could have gotten away with a 4th….but we wouldnt have. As far as not drafting a QB at 2….I guess we’ll see soon if that was a prudent move or not. I am happy with Saquon though.

  9. The Giants will be interesting this year. I think Barkley helps that offensive line get a little edge in their step. Eli will be better when he can run a legit play action offense (again because of Barkley). The defense is pretty good too.

    The Cowboys will be interesting to watch implode. They usually only have a decent first string lineup but now they don’t even have that. Haha.

    The Redskins will be better with Alex Smith.

    The Eagles will win their second Super Bowl in as many years.

  10. Those guys should probably be happy they went undrafted. Now they are free to sign with anyone. I get the feeling all three will be signed within a week. Whether or not they make the 53-man roster somewhere is another story.

  11. I figured Beal would get picked as he is a very decent prospect. He had a minor academic issue that the NCAA wouldn’t update his eligibility even though he registered for summer school to catch up. But a 3rd ?? I figured 4th or 5th round at best. He’s good kid,… no issues off the field or in the locker room.

  16. I_JUST_WORK_HERE, nice try. Giants as usual reached for their draft pick, could have used a 5th instead of a 3rd.
    Eagles will not repeat. Otherwise it was a mediocre post.

  18. Id wait to see how many other teams bid a 3rd on Beal before I label the Giants as being “stupid”. If no other team did, then yeah, the Giants picked him too high.

  19. xavier179 says:
    July 11, 2018 at 5:00 pm
    I_JUST_WORK_HERE, nice try. Giants as usual reached for their draft pick, could have used a 5th instead of a 3rd.
    Eagles will not repeat. Otherwise it was a mediocre post.

    ————–

    So what you’re saying is that no other team bid on him in the 3rd (proof please), and….using your Nostradamus powers…you know that, had he gone undrafted in the 3rd, no team would have bid on him in the 4th. See why your post makes absolutely zero sense?

  21. Can someone explain to me how it is possible that we know so much beforehand about who failed a supposedly confidential drug test, yet there is airtight security (even AFTER the fact) about team plans for the supplemental draft?

  24. So the Steelers and Patriots didn’t even bother trying to add talent to their secondaries? The same teams that allowed Blake Bortles and Nick Foles to shred them in front of the whole world? Wow.

  25. Is it possible to know who submitted picks in other rounds? Knowing the Giants won dude in the 3rd could look a lot better if others put in third round or fourth round picks, or make them look even more foolish than we already think if no one else even attempted to draft him.

  26. This entire Draft was to help teams that lost key players to Free Agency, Am I correct, or did I miss something?
    After all that the League offers players that went un-drafted through 7 rounds of the Spring Draft. I know sometimes players have things that kept them from the Draft.
    But HOW does this help teams that are forced to give up HIGH Draft picks in the REAL draft.
    If these players were made to help teams using the normal pick order, and not be forced to give up valuable 1st-7th round player that did not get drafted!
    The League either needs to make a fair ability for teams to make true additions without punishing them in the next Draft. Who in the WORLD would give up a 2nd or 3rd round pick for a player Nobody thought was not worth even a 7th round pick to begin with!
    A total example of how out of touch League NFL Exec’s are.
    Junk the system or make it helpful to the teams that have lost major players only to cost them a 1st/2nd/3rd or other round pick on a 12th rounder..IF that high. What a joke this.
    NFC should stand for…(NO FRIGGING CLUE)

