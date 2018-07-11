Supplemental draft ends with two players selected

Getty Images

Two NFC East teams added help for their secondary during Wednesday’s supplemental draft, but the other 30 clubs left without any new additions to their rosters.

Former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal went to the Giants in the third round and Washington plucked a local prospect in the sixth round when they selected former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander before the draft concluded with every team taking a pass in the seventh round. Both teams will forfeit selections in the same round of the 2019 draft after making their picks.

The other three players who were eligible for selection — ex-Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, ex-Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu and former Grand Valley State running back Marty Carter — are now free agents who are eligible to sign with any team in the league.

There was some speculation heading into the draft that Bryant would be selected, so he may be a popular target for teams looking to flesh out their rosters before training camp.