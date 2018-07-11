Tony Romo: Cowboys might have a No. 1 receiver on their roster

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2018, 9:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

In Tony Romo’s 10 seasons as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, he had five different players top 1,000 receiving yards a total of 11 times.

Dez Bryant had three 1,000-yard seasons, Miles Austin two, Jason Witten two, Terrell Owens three and Terry Glenn one in Romo’s stint as the team’s starter.

That’s why Romo believes Dak Prescott might have a feature receiver on the team’s roster after all.

“You don’t know that they don’t have one,” Romo said on NFL Total Access, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s always someone that can come up. For me, it was Miles Austin after T.O. left, and it was the same discussion then. At the end of the day, if you put the ball in small windows and you’re aggressively putting the ball where you want, there’s going to be windows. When you have someone who is super talented, the windows are wider. If you have Julio Jones, the windows are wider, so you don’t have to be as perfect as a quarterback.

“As Dak continues to improve and gets to the level he feels comfortable at, I think the windows don’t have to be as big. From that perspective, they just need guys to get into their spots and the ball will get there.”

Prescott is working with some of his new receivers this week in Orlando. Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Lance Lenoir and Deonte Thompson appeared in an Instagram photo from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Tony Romo: Cowboys might have a No. 1 receiver on their roster

  1. Every team has a #1 receiver on its roster. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re great, though.

  3. 5 DIFFERENT receivers top 1000 yds. Romo was the most underaprreciated qb in hkstory. He was so much better than so many guys already enshrined in the hof

  5. Alot is said of Dak Prescott last season. What alot of you tend to forget is Dak was bearly and his second year and was a 4th round pick for a reason. Hes young and still has alot to learn but at the end of the day I believe he can overcome his inefficiencies. He is, I believe, a natural leader and has all the traits you want in a young QB. Behind this monster o-line and with the help of Zeke I think Dak is going to really progress this season.

  6. I may be in the minority here, but I’m a Cowboys’ fan who does not trust Dak yet. He missed a lot of reads last year and has a tendency of holding onto the ball too long. The Boys should not extend him if he does not progress this upcoming season.

  8. Losing Bryant AND Witten is alot of production to replace. I find the Cowboys receiving corps in it’s current state to be uninspiring. Hopefully someone surprises or better options become available via release or trade.

  12. Opportunity is banging on the door S.W.A.T style. These WRs know it. The #1 job is up for grabs along with the multi millions that come with it. Take advantage or the Jones’ are bringing someone else in later this season or in the draft. If its me in that locker room and in top shape, im unfriending everyone and taking that spot.

  14. Dak Prescott is as far as THE poem as the sun & thevmoon are

    Dak IS as much of the problem as the coaching is, the aging regressed former players, the constantly injured players, the 6 hamstring players for the first 6-7 games,

    The defense costs games despite Prescott putting up 30+ points in the first 8 games
    &
    The offense fell apart the second half of the season due to Dak, predictability, Zeke’s suspension, etc

    Articles that only key in on the 2017 second half of the season purposely continue to ignore Dak being in pace for an MVP season in the first 8 games

    His slump wasn’t a tragic one & no-one TRUELY expected him to put up his rookie stats again anyway

    Now with unproven WR’s, he’s again being primed as a fall guy if they don’t produce a winning season with a deep playoff run
    YET
    Only to be denied due props IF he reclaims legitimacy

    I’ll accept it because both Manning Qb’s failed me their first 3 seasons

    I doubted them & they represent my home state yet I thought, “Oh! These Mississippi boys really making us look bad
    So hold your balls on Prescott, only he will determine his fate
    NOT ANY OF OUR OPINIONS 🙄🤔🤐

  15. Without one of the best TEs ever in Jason Witten who Dak relied upon heavily, I don’t know who he can trust in making those crucial catches when he needs them. Witten was reliable no matter what the situation was and that will be a huge void to fill.

  16. Anybody who understands football knows Romo was an amazing QB. Will always be a shame he never got a ring.

  18. The Truth says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:52 pm
    5 DIFFERENT receivers top 1000 yds. Romo was the most underaprreciated qb in hkstory. He was so much better than so many guys already enshrined in the hof
    —————————

    Get real – Pats just dumped Cooks despite his 1082yds last season, as did Saints the year before. Romo could throw well but he only broke 4,000yds in 4 seasons and can ONLY count 2 playoff wins (both home wildcards) out of 6. He did very well for an undrafted, but tended to fade in biggest games – except for one very good year, 2014, which still ended in the divisional round. The trouble for your argument is, for guys like Brady and Brees that would be the minimum expected EVERY year.

    Bottom line, in the modern era, four 4,000yd seasons don’t make the HoF nor dislodge anyone. When you look at HoF QBs in the modern era (i.e. played past the 1994 parity rules of Cap and FA), you’re only looking at Elway, Kelly, Young, Warner, Marino, Moon, Aikman and Favre (Montana’s last year was 1994 so I’ll not list him). Romo wasn’t “so much better” than any of them.

  19. @truecowboyfan

    The reason he doesn’t have a ring is because he had a horrible record in December and in the playoffs. Pretty much choked in big games.

    He was a good QB, but not a great one

  20. WR is about the least important position to winning a Superbowl…name your top 10 group right now…do any of them have a ring?

    Brown, Beckham, Julio, AJ Green, Evans, M Thomas, Cooks, Hopkins, Hill, Fitzgerald…#Zero

  22. Prescott is a better QB when he is moving and when he has a strong running game to weaken coverage down field. Teams that can, will run eight man fronts against him and dare Dallas to run or their QB to roll out. Without having Witten as an earth mover in the running game or a safety valve in the passing game, it is going to make it all that tougher. Beasly will step up as the safety valve receiver but that little dude isn’t built for the duty and he won’t stay injury free.

  23. Well, Romo is right – someone on the Cowboys team will end up with the most yards receiving on that team and factually be their #1 WR.

    However, that doesn’t mean they’re a #1 WR.

  24. “At the end of the day, if you put the ball in small windows and you’re aggressively putting the ball where you want, there’s going to be windows.”

    So the one thing Dak can’t do.

  25. The Truth says:
    July 11, 2018 at 9:52 pm
    5 DIFFERENT receivers top 1000 yds. Romo was the most underaprreciated qb in hkstory. He was so much better than so many guys already enshrined in the hof

    ———-

    Nick Foles had more postseason wins last year than Romo had in his entire career….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!