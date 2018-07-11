Washington takes Adonis Alexander in sixth round of supplemental draft

Getty Images

We have more breakneck action in the supplemental draft.

In the sixth round, Washington took Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander. They will now lose their 2019 sixth-rounder in exchange.

Alexander was academically ineligible to return to college in the fall, hence his supplemental status. There were also some concerns about a past drug suspension, but teams were given a report this week that he’s been clean.

Washington brought in former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick this offseason, but needed depth to cover for the absence of Bashaud Breeland.