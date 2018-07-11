Washington takes Adonis Alexander in sixth round of supplemental draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 11, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
We have more breakneck action in the supplemental draft.

In the sixth round, Washington took Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander. They will now lose their 2019 sixth-rounder in exchange.

Alexander was academically ineligible to return to college in the fall, hence his supplemental status. There were also some concerns about a past drug suspension, but teams were given a report this week that he’s been clean.

Washington brought in former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick this offseason, but needed depth to cover for the absence of Bashaud Breeland.

12 responses to “Washington takes Adonis Alexander in sixth round of supplemental draft

  1. Definitely worth a sixth round pick. The defensive backs coach knows him from his VT days. The Redskins may look at him as a potential free safety.

  4. so if Adonis becomes a decent player in 2018 by making the team and contributing….then in 2019 the Redskins 6th round pick will already have a year of valuable experience and be ready to replace Josh Norman. This was well worth a future 6th round pick.

  6. Love all these professional football scouts weighing in from their basement as to whether this guy is worth a 6th round pick. The fact of the matter is there is a decent percentage of 1st rounders than never pan out. If he even makes the Redskins, that will be worth something but let’s hold back on inducting him into Canton until at least the preseason.

  7. The NFL Network said he woudl probably go in the third round so getting him the sixth was a steal for Washington. However, the fact that he fell to the sixth round means a lot of teams felt he wasn’t worth a third-round, or fourth-round, or fifth-round pick. There must be a reason for that so maybe they know something Washington doesn’t.

  8. For all the sixth rounders who wash out of the league, it was worth a shot. The guy has potential, as does every pick. Washington just gets to run him through the paces early.

  9. He will be hungry after all that money he lost in the draft. He can play. Needs to at learn how to read offenses and pass drug tests.

  12. You guys need to understand the supplemental draft. Nobody uses high picks. Adonis would have been a 3rd round pick in a normal draft. In this draft he was worth a 6th or 7th. You are pushing it with a 5th round, and no way 4 or higher. 6’3 or 4′ depending on what site you read, but 207 pounds. This guy could be a hybrid MLB or a Safety. Could play corner in a pinch but not everyday.
    Wait a few days and you will see what other teams bid on these guys.
    Then you will see exactly what the rest of the league thought. And no it doesn’t have to be 31 other teams. If 5-7 teams bid, then that tells you about this guy.

