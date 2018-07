Getty Images

Washington waived punter Sam Irwin-Hill on Wednesday.

The move came soon after they selected Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander in the supplemental draft.

Irwin-Hill, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in April 2017. Dallas waived him before the start of the regular season.

Washington signed Irwin-Hill in March.

In college, Irwin-Hill punted 104 times for 4,365 yards, a 42-yard average, in 25 games over two seasons.