Wednesday morning one-liners

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the only quarterbacks with passer ratings above 100 each of the last three years.

Here are some highlights of Jay Cutler’s reality show.

The Jets need a new top pass rusher after Demario Davis left for the Saints.

The Bills have high hopes for Tremaine Edmunds.

Is Ravens K Justin Tucker a future Hall of Famer?

The Bengals like what Matt Barkley brings to the quarterback room.

Will the Browns use a supplemental pick?

Here’s a highlight reel for Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

The Jaguars are spending $25 million more than any other team on their defense.

Here’s an early look at the Colts’ Week One game.

Blaine Gabbert is expected to beat out Luke Falk for the Titans’ backup quarterback job.

The Texans’ offseason work includes Will Fuller sprinting up sand dunes.

The Chiefs have speed at receiver in Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill.

Raiders LB Nicholas Morrow is doing good work in his community.

Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas is visiting Greece.

The Chargers worked with Anthony Munoz on getting local kids playing football.

Can the Cowboys’ offensive line get better?

The Eagles want to be the first team to repeat as NFC East champions since they did it in 2003-2004.

Eli Manning is talking up the importance of chemistry on the Giants’ offensive line.

Washington rookie LB Shaun Dion Hamilton was a team captain at Alabama even when he was injured and unable to play.

Listen to some Bears talk on 670 The Score in Chicago.

The Detroit Lions thanked their longtime radio analyst as they showed him the door.

Packers LB Chris Odom wants to prove himself.

Harrison Smith is the Vikings’ best player, according to Madden.

Falcons S Damontae Kazee has received attention for good work in limited playing time.

Here’s a look inside the Buccaneers’ depth chart.

Panthers owner David Tepper emphasized that it’s “a new day” in Carolina.

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith is one to watch at training camp.

Cardinals QB Charles Kanoff is taking computer science classes at Princeton.

The Seahawks’ Griffin brothers argued about their Madden ratings.

Left guard Rodger Saffold is now the longest tenured Ram.

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade was a gift for the 49ers.