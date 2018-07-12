Adonis Alexander is using college mistakes “as a learning tool”

Getty Images

Adonis Alexander had red flags. That is, after all, why he was in the supplemental draft.

But Washington had some inside information with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray having served as Alexander’s position coach in 2015 at Virginia Tech when the cornerback made 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.

“Coach Gray knows exactly how to coach me,” Alexander said, via quotes distributed by the team.

But will Alexander stay on the field?

He left Blacksburg early because of academic ineligibility and also served two suspensions. Alexander missed two games last season for violation of team rules and one game in 2016 for an arrest for marijuana possession.

Alexander is saying all the right things.

“I have definitely used it as a learning tool,” Alexander said. “I definitely made some mistakes at Virginia Tech, but I’m using those — just learning from them, using them to help form a better character, form myself as a man. I’m trying to benefit from the things I did in the past in a good way.”