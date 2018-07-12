Ben McAdoo believes in the Giants, not so much in the Eagles

Getty Images

On a day when the notion of bias has infiltrated the national discourse, former Giants coach Ben McAdoo has shown that his natural inclination against the team that fired him won’t affect his assessment of the organization.

McAdoo told the New York Post that he likes what the Giants have done, and that he thinks it will result in a playoff berth.

“I think they’ve made a lot of the moves I wanted to make,” McAdoo said. “I think they’re gonna win the division.”

That means McAdoo doesn’t think the defending Super Bowl champions will repeat as NFC East champs.

“I think Philly, how much success has Philly had?” McAdoo said. “I think they’re gonna have a hard time handling success. Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? Their defense, they got a bunch of young guys playing DB, Sean Lee is banged up a lot, and their D-line, they got a bunch of guys getting in trouble all the time. And Washington is Washington, right?”

McAdoo’s praise of the comings and goings suggests that he believes he should have been the one staying, with only G.M. Jerry Reese going. But McAdoo, despite making it to the playoffs in 2016, was a disaster, becoming the latest example of the NFL’s version of the Peter Principle. Indeed, he was unable to find work as a coordinator after being fired by the Giants.

Then again, he doesn’t need to find other work, at least not yet. The Giants remain on the hook for the balance of his contract. Which gives him a reason to not be as upset with them as he otherwise would be.