Bills need to be ready for possibility LeSean McCoy ends up on exempt list

Posted by Mike Florio on July 12, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s still too early in the investigation regarding the injuries inflicted on Delicia Cordon to know whether the proof will ever point to Bills running back LeSean McCoy as being in any way responsible for them. And before the situation ever would get to the point where there would be enough proof to convict McCoy of a crime, there could be enough proof to result in the placement of McCoy on the Commissioner Exempt List.

The league has broad power to suspend a player with pay. It can happen when the player is formally charged with a crime of violence. It also can happen when an NFL investigation “leads the Commissioner to believe” that a crime of violence may have been committed. If the Commissioner simply believe McCoy “may” have been responsible for the injuries, the Commissioner “may act where the circumstances and evidence warrant doing so.” And here’s the key point: “This decision will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards and considerations that would apply in a criminal trial.”

In other words, the NFL will do whatever it thinks it needs to do. Recent history tells us that the decision will be influenced largely by P.R. considerations. Given the vicious nature of the attack on Cordon and the graphic photos that have been made public, the NFL may feel compelled to keep McCoy off the field unless and until he is fully exonerated by the justice system, or until the NFL decides whether he did or didn’t do it under the league’s much lower standard of proof.

At this point, no one knows where this will go. Which means that the Bills will need to be ready to replace McCoy as the team’s top tailback. Which could result in a trade, or in the signing of a free agent, like Adrian Peterson or DeMarco Murray.

Wherever this goes, the Bills need a plan — and they need to be ready to implement the plan on fairly short notice. McCoy arguably is the best player on the team; if the Bills hope to be competitive in 2018, they’ll need a strong alternative, and they’ll need to be ready to find that alternative before they actually need him.

There’s another outcome that can’t be ruled out. If the Bills come to the conclusion that there’s a chance McCoy is responsible for the injuries inflicted on Cordon, they could decide to part ways with McCoy. Under that scenario, they would definitely need a plan for moving forward without him.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “Bills need to be ready for possibility LeSean McCoy ends up on exempt list

  5. I am not jumping to any conclusions on what really happened, but considering some of the allegations, replacing him with AP seems like a very bad idea

  7. The NFL will behave just like any other corporation. They are not bound by civil or criminal statutes. They are not a court of law any more than General Motors or Exxon Mobile. They can suspend McCoy just like any other business can suspend an employee. This is not a civil rights issue.

  8. Bills have a good Front Office, Good Coaches and nice players in good places on the team. Adrian Peterson would definitely make this team better, and will help the young Quarterback grow. (And I’m not even a Bills Fan – just observing)

  9. Chris Ivory is better than Peterson at this point. Murray would be a good signing, though. Watch the Patriots offer him a contract before the Bills can get to him.

  10. The ugliness of the situation notwithstanding, this sucks as the Bills are one of the teams I cheer for when not watching my favorite team.

  11. The only way McCoy should even be considered being put on the E/L is if the police investigation somehow leads back to McCoy. Because remember. McCoy was attempting to have this girl evicted from his home and they were scheduled in court on Tuesday. So with the possibility of eviction pending, this girl may have staged this herself. Not saying this is the case, but who knows these days. But, if McCoy was involved. A lifetime ban is the only acceptable solution. I sure hope he wasn’t.

  14. I sure hope he has nothing to do with this, it doesn’t appear to be the case so far but I hope not. He is good for the league and especially for the Bills.
    If this woman and her friend concocted this entire story up and blamed him and it is found to be false the law better toss the full book at them and put them in jail.
    Too often these folks blaming innocent people think it’s ok to ruin someone’s life in order to get a money grab.

  15. If anyone thinks that Adrian Peterson is the answer to McCoy’s potential absence, they’re delusional. McCoy is an excellent all-purpose back. Peterson, on the other hand, is very one-dimensional as a running back, old, and has an over-inflated opinion of his own ability. If Shady McCoy is ruled ineligible to play, the Bills are going to be hurting. I’d sign DeMarco Murray before AP, that’s for sure. Looks like it might be a long season up in Buffalo this year.

  17. I mean, they dont have the worst backup HBs on Earth. Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet and Kick Returner Taiwan Jones are the three backups.

    They could maybe sign someone like Murray in the hopes he can still be a workhorse, but someone like Adrian Peterson should already be ruled out. If they are going to sign someone, they need to sign at least a 2 down back and Peterson isnt that anymore

  19. Shady is a known “bad guy” and that was the only reason the Eagles traded a talent like that. I get Bills fans are upset but their not thinking clearly. The guy has a bad history with women going back years. In this case Shady a known cheapskate sent over people to get possessions he felt were his and a women got beat up. That’s just an undeniable fact. I don’t know if it can be proven in a court of law but the NFL will come down on him hard.

  20. Yet again…a PLAYER does something amazingly stupid, on their own time, and of their own volition.
    What does the media do?
    They immediately associate the NFL and the NFL franchise with that player as if the NFL or the team had anything to do with the PLAYERS stupid decision and subsequent action.
    The NFL, the Bills, nor the Jags had anything to do with the actions taken by McCoy and Dareus but the media is using this association for their own profit.
    Why not call them “NFLPA’s LeSean McCoy” since the player is more associated with the NFLPA than anyone else?
    Oh that’d never happen because the NFLPA is a union, which is held dear by NBC and is thus protected from any negative associations.

    So like I said, yet again PLAYERS make stupid decisions and who takes the brunt of the negative publicity? Their employers as usual.
    But the players are always the “innocent victims”…yeah right

  21. Not that I am the sharpest tool in the shed – but from a PR standpoint replacing McCoy, accused of beating a woman and replacing him with Peterson, who had images of the child he beat leaked online probably isn’t the best move.

  22. Everything wrong with NFL player discipline in one sentence …

    “This decision will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards and considerations that would apply in a criminal trial.”

  23. peterson is done

    murray is old and also done

    bills done and in cap hell

    remember why goodell protected balti and lied about ray rice,though

    goodell is capable of cheating in many ways

  29. finzfan49 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:17 am
    I sure hope he has nothing to do with this, it doesn’t appear to be the case so far but I hope not. He is good for the league and especially for the Bills.
    If this woman and her friend concocted this entire story up and blamed him and it is found to be false the law better toss the full book at them and put them in jail.
    Too often these folks blaming innocent people think it’s ok to ruin someone’s life in order to get a money grab.
    _________________________________________
    Unfortunately Goodell is judge, jury and executioner for the NFL and even if McCoy is found to not have had anything to do with her injuries Goodell will probably suspend him for 1-4 games just for the he– of it. He is vindictive like that.

  30. When is PFT going to interview Richie Incognito? He claims to know the whole story.

  31. I actually think he had something to do with this – again just my personal opinion. However, I hate, hate that the NFL steps in and makes decisions without any police charges etc. You couldn’t do this at 99% of jobs – why in the NFL? When he is charged, suspended him, ban him whatever, but let the facts play out.

  32. The NFL Police have been riding around in marked cars in my hood doing stop and frisk search’s !

  36. lynnko says:

    July 12, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Seems to me that unless the actual perpetrator is caught it will be hard to link this to Shady.

    _______________________________

    The fact that the intruder/attacker was demanding “specific items” should link this DIRECTLY to “Shady”. They are the same items he has been trying to get back from her for quite some time. Since she refused, why not set it up to look like a home invasion? He probably paid his friend a nice chunk of change to do it. Just my theory…innocent until proven guity.

  38. Shady’s baby mama said her 6 year old means the world to Shady and is not abused, Cordon’s crew is trying to ruin Shady for revenge (dump and kick out of the house).

  39. bradygirl12 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:59 am
    Yeah, sign Peterson…another abuser. Really
    ——-

    I was thinking the same thing as I read the article. But SOMEONE beat this girl bad. I can’t believe for a second that they set it up. She would have needed half the injuries she has to do that. He face was pounded. So it’s one of two things, there was a robbery but again beating her like that seems odd for a robbery. You’d know when people were home if you were going to rob his house. Two, he had this done. Even if he just sent people there, and she is more messed up than planned, he will face charges. It would be the same scenario as OJ if they also didn’t allow her to leave. Difference is, OJ served more time because he butchered two people, we all know that. Shady would face the same but not serve as long. But again, it is fact that SOMEONE did this TO her…she wouldn’t have needed that type of beating to “set him up” as said above. Most abusers do not beat that bad either. They know not to make those marks, or it’s typically less of them. Then you have real sick people who do. They have a long history of doing it too. There are two levels-not that even the first is ok… I just hope whoever did do that is caught. If you can pound a woman like that you deserve to be locked up for as long as possible.

  40. Yeah, you read the stories about this and it’s hard not to think, “Yeah, Shady is just crazy enough to actually do something like this…”

    If I’m the Bills I sign DeMarco Murray today.

  41. The plug and play option would be a trade to get Gillislee back from the Patriots who have a surplus at running back.

  43. The Bills should have been planning for the post-McCoy era already. Ivory and Cadet ain’t the answers.

    Of 16 games last season 11 were horrid by him. The five good ones were against bottom-dwelling rushing defenses.

    McCoy’s 30 this season, an age at which RBs typically hit a cliff of a wall. He ain’t getting better with age at this point no matter how it’s sliced.

  44. gah05 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:24 am
    Some suggested trading him past winter before the draft, I wish now it had happened.

    ————-

    As they say, hindsight is 50-50. Those people saying that have vision.

  45. “With the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select…”

    With Shady (not a good nickname for a guy with poor decision making skills) on his way to the exempt list, I bet the Bills are regretting taking a bad MWC QB when so many better, more game-ready QBs were still on the board. They shouldn’t worry though, Allen can throw a football a long way from his knees.

  47. fireroger says: “Everything wrong with NFL player discipline in one sentence …”
    ==========================

    The NFL is a business, just like GM or Exxon as another poster said.

    McCoy is still getting PAID while under suspension. It’s their equivalent of getting put on desk duty, so stop being a drama queen snowflake.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!