Chris Ivory will be first option if LeSean McCoy isn’t available

Getty Images

The day began with a post regarding the wisdom of the Bills having a Plan B ready in the event that running back LeSean McCoy can’t play. Intervening developments tend to make the necessity of a fallback option even more advisable.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reports that veteran Chris Ivory would be the “first option” if McCoy ends up being unavailable, either because of his placement by the NFL on the Commission Exempt List or a decision by the team to release McCoy.

Ivory had a solid three-year run with the Jets before two largely uneventful years in Jacksonville. He rushed for a career-high 1,070 yards in 2016.

The 30-year-old Ivory (he’s actually older than McCoy) appeared in 14 games with three starts last year, as the understudy to Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette. Ivory had 382 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

Other in-house options include Keith Ford, Taiwan Jones, Travaris Cadet, and Marcus Murphy.

Available veterans include Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murray, Jamaal Charles, and Alfred Morris.