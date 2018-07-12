Could Ramon Foster be on the way out in Pittsburgh?

Getty Images

Steelers guard Ramon Foster will soon begin his 10th season with the team. Some think it could be his last.

Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review explains that the Steelers could choose to go with B.J. Finney in 2019. Finney will be a restricted free agent; Foster, who is in the final year of his current contract, will be an unrestricted free agent.

Foster is under contract for 2018, at a base salary of $2.675 million and a cap charge of $3.591 million.

He joined the Steelers in 2009, the first season after the team’s most recent Super Bowl win. He became a full-time starter in 2011, missing only eight regular-season games in seven seasons.

Foster also has started 11 postseason games, including Super Bowl XLV.