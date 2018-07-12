Derrick Henry viewed as lead back, Dion Lewis behind him on Titans’ depth chart

Getty Images

The Titans made a change at running back this offseason, saying goodbye to DeMarco Murray and signing Dion Lewis. But it’s holdover Derrick Henry who’s expected to be the starter.

That’s the word from Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, who reports that Henry is viewed as the lead back.

Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has referred to Henry and Lewis as 1A and 1 B. It seems likely that Henry will get more carries while Lewis gets more playing time on passing downs.

Last year Henry had 176 carries for 744 yards while splitting duties with Murray, and Lewis led the Patriots with 180 carries for 896 yards. The Titans would love to have both players maintain that level of production.