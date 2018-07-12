Ezekiel Elliott becomes co-owner of the National Fantasy Football Convention

Getty Images

The second National Fantasy Football Convention launches this weekend in Texas, and a prominent Dallas Cowboys player has joined a prominent former Cowboys player as an owner of the event.

According to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, running back Ezekiel Elliott has become one of the owners of the National Fantasy Football Convention. The ownership group now includes Elliott and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Elliott’s role makes sense, since he actually will be attending the convention. Romo skipped the event last year and this year, opting instead for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

The NFFC will feature 200 players, including Rams running back Todd Gurley, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.