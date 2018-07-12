Giants swap out a guard before training camp

Getty Images

The Giants shuffled their interior line depth Thursday, waiving a first-year guard for a more experienced one.

The team announced the signing of veteran guard Zac Kerin and waiving Ethan Cooper.

Kerin has spent time with the Vikings and Lions, and has started one regular season game and appeared in 14 regular season games and one playoff game.

He entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted rookie from Toledo, and spent that year on the Vikings practice squad. He spent the next two seasons there, but was cut prior to the regular season and was claimed by the Lions in 2017.

Cooper was on the Giants practice squad last year, after spending the 2017 offseason with the Steelers.