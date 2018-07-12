J.J. Watt donates $10,000 to family of fallen firefighter

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt has donated $10,000 to the family of a firefighter who was killed after a gas main explosion on Tuesday.

Although Watt hasn’t said anything publicly about the donation, his Twitter mentions show that people in the area of Wisconsin where firefighter Cory Barr was killed contacted Watt to see if there was anything he could do. Not long after, a donation of $10,000 from Justin Watt showed up on the GoFundMe page created for Barr’s family. Watt was born and raised in Wisconsin and played football for the Badgers.

Barr was a firefighter in Wisconsin for 15 years. He is survived by his wife and twin daughters.

Watt has been lauded for his service to the community, including winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award last year for spearheading efforts that raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.